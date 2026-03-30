FSU Football in Strong Position as 6-foot-4 Recruit Nears Commitment
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The Florida State Seminoles are making progress on the recruiting trail as the calendar prepares to flip to April.
In just a few weeks, official visits will begin around the country. The summer is normally the period where the Seminoles stack up commitments, and that plan doesn't look any different for #Tribe27.
READ MORE: Nation's No. 3 QB Sends Clear Message After FSU Football Visit
For now, Florida State holds a top-25 recruiting class with just five verbal pledges.
That group will grow in the near future, and one of the possible additions could be a fairly new target along the offensive line.
Florida State One Of Six Contenders For Three-Star OL Shavezz Dixon
Three-star offensive lineman Shavezz Dixon picked up an offer from the Seminoles in January while on campus for a junior day.
Dixon returned to Tallahassee for Legacy Weekend to cap off the month. Coming out of the visit, he's set a commitment date.
According to 247Sports' Tom Loy, Dixon will announce his decision on July 8 with Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Clemson, and Virginia among the programs in contention.
Dixon has set official visits with the Seminoles, Yellow Jackets, Aggies, and Tar Heels.
The rising senior was previously pledged to Ole Miss. He reopened his recruitment after Lane Kiffin left for LSU.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 644 overall prospect, the No. 36 IOL, and the No. 72 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 22 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG