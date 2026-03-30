FSU Football in Strong Position as 6-foot-4 Recruit Nears Commitment

The Florida State Seminoles are making progress on the recruiting trail as the calendar prepares to flip to April.

In just a few weeks, official visits will begin around the country. The summer is normally the period where the Seminoles stack up commitments, and that plan doesn't look any different for #Tribe27.

READ MORE: Nation's No. 3 QB Sends Clear Message After FSU Football Visit

For now, Florida State holds a top-25 recruiting class with just five verbal pledges.

That group will grow in the near future, and one of the possible additions could be a fairly new target along the offensive line.

Florida State One Of Six Contenders For Three-Star OL Shavezz Dixon

Shavezz Dixon/Twitte

Three-star offensive lineman Shavezz Dixon picked up an offer from the Seminoles in January while on campus for a junior day.

Dixon returned to Tallahassee for Legacy Weekend to cap off the month. Coming out of the visit, he's set a commitment date.

According to 247Sports' Tom Loy, Dixon will announce his decision on July 8 with Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Clemson, and Virginia among the programs in contention.

Dixon has set official visits with the Seminoles, Yellow Jackets, Aggies, and Tar Heels.

The rising senior was previously pledged to Ole Miss. He reopened his recruitment after Lane Kiffin left for LSU.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 644 overall prospect, the No. 36 IOL, and the No. 72 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 22 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

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