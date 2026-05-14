New RB Target Locks In Official Visit With Florida State Seminoles Football

The Florida State Seminoles are expanding their recruiting board in the early stages of summer.

With various decisions not going in Florida State's favor, the coaching staff is adding new options to their list.

READ MORE: FSU Football Takes Unexpected Recruiting Hit As Four-Star WR Cancels Official Visit

Less than a week after offering a running back target, the Seminoles have landed an official visit.

Three-Star RB Schedules Official Visit To Florida State

On Saturday, Florida State extended a scholarship to three-star running back Tai Phillips. Despite holding numerous options from other programs, Phillips is reciprocating the interest.

According to his social media, Phillips has locked in an official visit to Tallahassee from June 5-7.

Phillips has already officially visited North Carolina State and he's got upcoming trips set to Virginia Tech and Alabama. He holds nearly 20 offers.

During his junior season at Cape Fear high School, Phillips rushed 116 times for 919 yards and 12 touchdowns,

Phillips recorded 100+ rushing yards in four games, including a season-high 36 carries for 302 yards and six touchdowns in a 50-35 victory against Terry Sanford High School on October 24.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back is regarded as the No. 842 overall prospect, the No. 63 RB, and the No. 17 recruit in South Carolina in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Florida State is working on expanding the running back board following an unproductive spring. Four-star Ty Keys committed to Miami last month and four-star Brayden Tyson appears to be trending towards South Carolina. Tyson is set to announce in the near future.

Outside of Phillips, Florida State is monitoring targets such as four-star Gary Walker, four-star Jayden Barnes, three-star Asa Barnes, three-star Kelsey Gerald, and three-star Marquis Fennell.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 45 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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