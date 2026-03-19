FSU Football Targeting Intriguing New Running Back Recruit

Florida State's running back room is a little thin entering the 2026 season. The Seminoles only have six total players at the position, which might end up being a good thing as they essentially had that many faces in the rotation last year.

Of course, the focus is on the present, but the future always needs to be under consideration. Following next fall, senior Tre Wisner will move on to the next level, and it's possible someone else could depart as well, especially considering the unpredictability in this age of the sport.

READ MORE: Former FSU Star Re-Signs With Super Bowl Contender Los Angeles Rams

The Seminoles haven't added a running back to #Tribe27 at this juncture but they are setting themselves up with plenty of options.

This will be a period to see what new position coach Kam Martin offers as a recruiter.

Florida State Offers Three-Star RB Out Of Texas

Brennen Lacey/Twitte

On Monday, Florida State became the latest program to extend a scholarship offer to three-star running back and rising senior Brennen Lacey, who referred to coach Martin when revealing the news on social media.

Lacey has picked up all 13 of his offers since the New Year. The Seminoles are now involved with a crop of prestigious schools such as Ohio State, Notre Dame, Miami, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, and TCU.

The Texas native hasn't visited FSU during his recruitment. As of now, he's yet to publicly announce any official visits.

During his junior season at Frisco High School, Lacey rushed 59 times for 537 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 10 passes for 160 yards and two more scores.

Lacey scored in six different games and had two performances of 100+ rushing yards. He totaled a season-high six carries for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 48-45 victory against McKinney North High School on November 6.

The 5-foot-11.5, 190-pound running back is regarded as the No. 527 overall prospect, the No. 39 RB, and the No. 72 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Florida State is pursuing other ballcarriers such as four-star Brayden Tyson, four-star Nigel Newkirk, four-star Ty Keys, and three-star Marquis Fennell.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 19 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.