No. 2 Quarterback Heading to Florida State for Visit This Week

Florida State's pursuit of a quarterback in the 2027 class is starting to heat up.

Quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker has built a reputation for his recruiting prowess during his time as an off-field staffer in Tallahassee. After being elevated into a significant role this offseason, Tucker has an opportunity to prove himself.

READ MORE: FSU Football Praised for Impactful Offseason Decision

The Seminoles are keeping their options open at quarterback with recruits such as four-star Israel Abrams, four-star Jake Nawrot, four-star Wonderful Monds IV, four-star Andre Adams, four-star Jayce Johnson, and three-star Logan Flaherty on the board.

Nawrot will take his first visit to Florida State later this week.

No. 2 QB In 2027 Class Visiting FSU On Thursday

Jake Nawrot/Twitte

FSU officially joined Nawrot's recruitment at the end of February. The rising senior is generating plenty of interest as Kentucky, Oregon, Iowa, Washington, and Kansas State are among the programs battling for his services.

A month later, Nawrot is set to check out the Seminoles for the first time. According to 247Sports' Tom Loy, the top-100 prospect will be on campus on Thursday to watch Florida State practice.

This is an important trip for FSU. If the Seminoles can make a positive impression on Nawrot, they might be able to lock in an official visit this summer.

During his junior campaign at Hersey High School, Nawrot completed 187/263 passes for 3,078 yards with 41 touchdowns to two interceptions. He added 30 carries for 124 yards and eight more scores.

Nawrot passed for 250+ yards in seven games and threw at least two touchdown passes in all 12 of his appearances. He led the state of Illinois in touchdown passes. Nawrot completed a season-high 24/32 passes for 348 yards with two touchdowns to zero interceptions while adding another score on the ground in a 43-36 loss to Warren Township High School on August 29.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 40 overall prospect, the No. 2 QB, and the No. 1 recruit in Illinois in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 19 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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