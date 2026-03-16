Priority Florida State Target Back on Recruiting Market
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Florida State's pass-rush hasn't lived up to expectations over the last two years for a variety of reasons. Much of that is due to the Seminoles' failure to consistently land and develop blue-chip prospects from the high school ranks.
Though the roster is what it is for the 2026 season, FSU can start changing the narrative in #Tribe27.
READ MORE: Florida State Jumping Into Recruitment of Breakout QB Prospect
The Seminoles were one of the first programs to offer rising senior and four-star defensive end Jabarrius Garror. Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton has stayed heavily involved in his recruitment since arriving in Tallahassee.
Following a longtime commitment to Alabama, Garror is back on the open market with a summer of official visits around the corner.
Four-Star DE, FSU Target Decommits From Alabama
Over the weekend, Garror announced he was backing off his pledge to the Crimson Tide and reopening his recruitment. He instantly becomes one of the top uncommitted recruits in the 2027 class.
At this stage, Garror has set OVs to Auburn, Texas A&M, Texas, and Alabama. It's unclear if he will still visit the Crimson Tide, considering his recent decision. Though Garror hasn't set a public date to return to Florida State, the Seminoles will likely get a visit.
Garror has visited FSU often in recent years, including for the 2025 season opener, where the Seminoles upset Alabama. His most recent trip to campus was in January for a junior day.
During his junior season at Vigor High School, Garror totaled 106 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.
The 6-foot-2.5, 215-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 106 overall prospect, the No. 12 EDGE, and the No. 4 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 18 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2026 Season?
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG