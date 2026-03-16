Priority Florida State Target Back on Recruiting Market

Florida State's pass-rush hasn't lived up to expectations over the last two years for a variety of reasons. Much of that is due to the Seminoles' failure to consistently land and develop blue-chip prospects from the high school ranks.

Though the roster is what it is for the 2026 season, FSU can start changing the narrative in #Tribe27.

READ MORE: Florida State Jumping Into Recruitment of Breakout QB Prospect

The Seminoles were one of the first programs to offer rising senior and four-star defensive end Jabarrius Garror. Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton has stayed heavily involved in his recruitment since arriving in Tallahassee.

Following a longtime commitment to Alabama, Garror is back on the open market with a summer of official visits around the corner.

Four-Star DE, FSU Target Decommits From Alabama

Jabarrius Garror/Twitte

Over the weekend, Garror announced he was backing off his pledge to the Crimson Tide and reopening his recruitment. He instantly becomes one of the top uncommitted recruits in the 2027 class.

At this stage, Garror has set OVs to Auburn, Texas A&M, Texas, and Alabama. It's unclear if he will still visit the Crimson Tide, considering his recent decision. Though Garror hasn't set a public date to return to Florida State, the Seminoles will likely get a visit.

Garror has visited FSU often in recent years, including for the 2025 season opener, where the Seminoles upset Alabama. His most recent trip to campus was in January for a junior day.

During his junior season at Vigor High School, Garror totaled 106 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.

The 6-foot-2.5, 215-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 106 overall prospect, the No. 12 EDGE, and the No. 4 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 18 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2026 Season?

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

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