Rising Local Star Committed to SEC School Sets Another Visit to Florida State

Florida State has been hit or miss with local talent during head coach Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles excorcized some of those demons last year, building a wall around the 850 that extended out to Thomasville. FSU was able to keep a few talented recruits close to home, including four-star running back Amari Thomas, three-star defensive end Cam Brooks, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, and three-star linebacker Daylen Green.

READ MORE: FSU Football Praised for Impactful Offseason Decision

That's a trend the coaching staff would like to build on moving into the future.

Florida State is staying involved with another local star in the 2028 class.

Local Star, 2028 Recruit Plans Visit To Florida State

Cyion Smith/Twitte

It won't be much longer until rising junior and trending safety Cyion Smith makes his next visit to FSU. Smith was on campus in January and plans to attend the program's second spring scrimmage on April 11.

Smith is from just down the road in Blountstown, less than an hour drive from Doak Campbell Stadium. However, he's yet to pick up an offer from the Seminoles.

The Florida native committed to Mississippi State in October, less than two weeks after the Bulldogs joined his recruitment. He also holds scholarships from Auburn, Miami, South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, and USF, among others.

During his sophomore season at Blountstown High School, Smith totaled 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, ten pass deflections, and seven interceptions. Smith picked off at least one pass in six consecutive games during the middle of the campaign.

The 6-foot-3, 160-pound safety has yet to be ranked by 247Sports in the 2027 class.

Considering the proximity and Smith's offer sheet, Florida State is already behind the eight-ball. The program will need to act quickly if they truly consider him as an option in #Tribe28.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State does not hold a verbal commitment in the 2028 class at this time.

Wide receiver Lamar Garrison was previously pledged to the Seminoles but reopened his recruitment in February.

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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