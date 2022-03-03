2022 Spring Position Preview: Linebacker

We continue our spring position preview on defense with the linebackers on tap. The linebacker unit has had its fair share of ups and downs for a while now. Will this be the season they can make the jump and become a steady group? New linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Randy Shannon is looking to bring that fierce/competitive play out of linebackers. The spring will be key for the development of the young guys but also continuing to find some stability with the older guys. Let’s dive in and see what the room is looking like for the Seminoles.

First, we start with the departures for this group. While there hasn’t been a huge loss, there has been some movement.

Departures:

Emmett Rice: Missed the 2021 season due to injury but was expected to be a big contributor. 62 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and a sack in his 2020 campaign. Rice graduated and will pursue a career in the NFL.

Jaleel McRae: McRae didn’t see much action last season. The sophomore had a decent freshmen campaign but with the development of other guys, he wasn’t expected to see the field much this year. He has transferred to Florida Atlantic University to join former FSU head coach Willie Taggart.

DeCalon Brooks: Son of former great FSU linebacker Derrick Brooks was a solid reserve throughout his career here.

Brooks graduated and will also pursue an NFL career.

Jayion McCluster: Three-star prospect out of Largo High School only played in one game here at FSU. The freshman linebacker entered the transfer portal in December.

Secondly, we will look at the returnees for Florida State.

Returnees:

Amari Gainer: Gainer will return for his senior season. He has shown flashes but has not been able to put it all together. The linebacker totaled 59 total tackles and one sack last season.

Kalen DeLoach: The redshirt junior solidified himself as LB1 with a consistent end to the season. He showed flashes of being a potential All-ACC linebacker for the 'Noles. DeLoach started 11 games last season but saw the field all 12. Recording 69 tackles, 6.5 for loss, one sack, and one interception.

He earned FSU’s most improved player award on defense.

DJ Lundy: Lundy played in all 12 games last season while starting 11. He recorded 69 tackles, including five tackles for loss and one sack. Lundy is known as a thumper and can struggle in pass coverage. Let’s see if the redshirt sophomore can improve his all-around game.

Stephen Dix: Dix saw plenty of action his freshmen year. His sophomore campaign was limited, only recording 14 total tackles. The junior has the tools to be a solid linebacker but like Lundy also struggles in space.

Jadarius Green McKnight: Redshirt sophomore McKnight is a converted safety and appeared in the last two games for the Noles.

Cortez Andrews: Andrews transferred from Maryland last year and the linebacker appeared in six games last season for the Seminoles. Recording six tackles, and one pass breakup.

Brendan Gant: Like McKnight, Gant is also a converted safety, and the redshirt junior could be a solid player for FSU. Most believe he will thrive in the box with his athleticism and length mostly on passing downs. The spring will be pivotal for the redshirt junior if he wants a role on this defense.

Now let’s look at the newcomers for the Florida State defense.

Newcomers:

Tatum Bethune: Bethune is a transfer from UCF and is viewed as the other starter opposite Deloach right now. The UCF transfer was a three-year contributor for the Knights. Last season was by far his best starting all 12 games leading the team with 108 tackles, with 5.5 for loss, adding two sacks and two interceptions. Bethune was named second-team all-conference by Pro Football Focus grading out at 75.0. The redshirt junior will be key in helping bolster the linebacker room.

Omar Graham Jr: The true freshman was a three-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale Florida. Graham was the only linebacker commit for the 2022 class and is expected to become a solid payer for FSU over time.

Spring Outlook:

Florida State has some questions at linebacker, but the unit has potential to be much better this season. With the emergence of DeLoach and the addition of Bethune, it will only help propel the room. The two things to watch out for this spring will be if Bethune can lock down the number two lb spot early or will someone else make a play for it. How will the depth shake out for this team? Will Gainer and Lundy elevate their games, or will Dix make his presence known this spring?

The linebacker core will be one to monitor, but I believe Randy Shannon and company will have an improved product on the field this year, starting with a great spring.

