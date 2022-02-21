2022 Spring Position Preview: Quarterback

The quarterback position is universally known as the most important position when it comes to football. For the first time in about five to six years, the quarterback position at Florida State is solidified and has some stability. Redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis is expected to lead the Seminoles for the upcoming 2022 season.

Travis threw for 1,539 yards in ten total games and had a passer rating of 148.9. He had 15 passing touchdowns and only six INTs in 2021. The electric quarterback also ran for 530 yards and added seven touchdowns on the ground. Travis' record as a starter last season was 5-2 with an overtime loss to Notre Dame in the first game of the season and losing to the Florida Gators in the last game of the season, in which he was injured on the opening drive. For his career, he has appeared in 22 games for the 'Noles and looks to build from a solid redshirt sophomore campaign.

While Travis is the focal point of this offense and has solidified himself as the starter, let’s look at what else the quarterback position offers for the 'Noles this spring.

Departures:

The Seminoles lost two quarterbacks this offseason. Graduate transfer quarterback McKenzie Milton graduated and redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy transferred to Nebraska in January. Some thought Purdy had a chance to compete for a starting job for the 'Noles this season, but his transfer opens the door at the backup quarterback position. Purdy saw limited playing time, only appearing in one game and completing all five of his passes while throwing two touchdowns against UMASS. Milton was a bright spot in the locker room and was seen as a leader. While that didn’t always reflect on the field, Milton had a positive impact on the program.

Returnees:

Tate Rodemaker was a part of the quarterback class with Chubba Purdy and was seen as a project. The redshirt sophomore will try to compete for the backup spot behind Travis. Rodemaker has one start in his career and that was against Jacksonville State in 2020.

Tate appeared in three games this season and only attempted two passes. Thie offseason will be important for Rodemaker as he continues to develop and grow as a quarterback. Walk-on redshirt sophomore Gino English will also return for the 'Noles. English has turned heads a few times in practice and is a valuable walk-on.

Newcomers:

The only newcomer for the quarterback room this spring is AJ Duffy.

The true freshman is an early enrollee from IMG and is hungry to make his mark at FSU. Duffy is the highest-rated quarterback commitment for the Seminoles since 2017. Duffy recently came off an impressive weekend at the Under Armor All-American practices/game. He won the rocket arm award, which is given to the quarterback with the best arm. The IMG product was seen by most as the most consistent for his position during this event.

Spring Outlook:

This spring will be all about JT and the strides he makes to become a better all-around field general. Last year, he showed glimpses of having the ability to be a top quarterback in the ACC. His athleticism is unmatched and the more he continues to work on his throwing ability while reading defenses, the sky is the limit. Travis has the trust of the coaching staff and his teammates and leads by example in the locker room.

With former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham leaving for Oregon, it will be interesting to see the relationship between Travis and new offensive coordinator /offensive line coach Alex Atkins. Travis also has a new quarterback's coach in Tony Tokarz, who will be tasked with helping Travis and the other quarterbacks grow their game. Two things to watch for in the spring: Jordan Travis' progression as a starting quarterback and who will begin to make their mark as the backup signal-caller for the 2022 season.