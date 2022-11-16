5 Plays That Changed the Game as Florida State Takes Care of Business against the Syracuse Orange

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, no one would have looked twice at this matchup. The Florida State Seminoles, who were coming off of yet another losing season and a host of misses on the recruiting trail, were set to travel to New York to face off against the Syracuse Orange, who were pre-season favorites to finish near the bottom of the ACC. As fate would have it, both the ‘Noles and the Orange would show up and show out to begin the 2022 season. Head coach Dino Babers’ Syracuse squad opened the season on a 6 game winning streak against programs like Louisville, Purdue, Virginia, and 15-ranked NC State (at the time). Florida State was experiencing success in its own right having started the season 4-0 with a signature win against LSU down in New Orleans. Both programs climbed their way into the AP Top 25, and both teams were considered threats for the ACC divisional title at one point in the season. So, when week 10 finally came around, it was a shock to many to see the Seminoles and Orange square off in primetime in what was sure to be a close matchup.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's victory over Syracuse, dominant winning streak



The Syracuse Orange were a team primed to prove themselves in the first half of the season. Quarterback Garrett Shrader was playing with the best of them having thrown for over 200 yards in all but 2 of the Orange’s first six games. Throw in the presence of veteran running back Sean Tucker, and it’s no surprise that ‘Cuse was able to make a statement. However, injuries have plagued the Orange, specifically the injury to their star quarterback, and heading into their matchup with the Seminoles, Syracuse was in the midst of a three game losing streak. Florida State, on the other hand, had already endured a three game skid of its own and found a way to come out even better on the other side. Behind the stellar play of quarterback Jordan Travis and the career performances from running back Trey Benson, the FSU offense punished both Georgia Tech and Miami in the games that followed. Florida State’s defense had also found its rhythm holding Georgia Tech and Miami to a combined 19 points. For Syracuse, Saturday was an opportunity to right the ship and prevent losing their fourth straight. For the Seminoles, Saturday was an opportunity to ride the wave of momentum in pursuit of a 10 win season.

The bright lights of primetime would not shine favorably upon the Syracuse Orange. Instead, the Florida State Seminoles continued their hot streak on the way to a convincing 38-3 victory. While games of hangman did not make an appearance on the sideline, this one had the feel of a good ol’ Seminole beat down. Florida State moves to 7-3 on the season (5-3 in the ACC) and the possibility of a 10 win season remains. Let’s review some of the plays from a fun night in the dome (yes, the “Seminole Special” made the list) and then we’ll set our sights on what’s sure to be a fun return home against Louisiana this week.

1. The Seminole offense strings together a complete drive and strike early

Syracuse opened up the game on offense, but Florida State’s defense would quickly set the tone for what was to come. The ‘Noles pushed the Orange off of the field forcing a quick three and out after allowing only 3 yards on the drive. In fact, the Seminoles would give up just 61 total yards and force 5 punts throughout the remainder of the first half.

Following the punt, quarterback Jordan Travis and the offense took the field and put together a 7 play, 72 yard drive for a score. While he never found his way into the end zone on the night, running back Trey Benson terrorized the Syracuse defense from the jump. On Florida State’s first drive of the game, the running back broke a 27 yard run deep into Orange territory. By game’s end, Benson would tally 163 yards on 18 carries, making it the third straight game in which the running back set a career high in rushing yards.

Shortly after the long Benson run, the ‘Noles worked the ball into the red zone behind the groundwork of wide receiver Mycah Pittman and a reception through the air by tight end Cam McDonald. On 3rd & 1 from the Syracuse three yard line, Jordan Travis kept the ball on a read, ran right up the middle, and punched the ball in for 6 giving FSU the lead (one they would hold all night). The quarterback’s rushing touchdown was the first piece of a much larger puzzle that would unfold over the course of the contest, but more on that later.

2. Malik McClain throws a nasty stiff arm on his way to a touchdown

Syracuse and Florida State would trade a series of punts following the FSU score, but the Seminole offense would get moving before long. Poor punting from the Orange special teams unit gave Florida State exceptional field position to begin their third offensive drive of the game. Starting at their own 48 yard line, Florida State enlisted a balanced attacked, pushing ‘Cuse back on the ground and through the air.

Treshaun Ward received two carries on the drive and Jordan Travis connected with Mycah Pittman for a gain of 10 and Ja’Khi Douglas for a gain of 16. After four plays and one offside penalty, the Seminoles had quickly pushed down to the Syracuse 15 yard line. Facing 1st & 5, Jordan Travis dropped back and threw a short ball to wide receiver Malik McClain in the flat. McClain, with one man to beat, threw an aggressive stiff arm, forced his defender to the ground, and broke free on his way to an easy touchdown. Florida State extended their lead to 14-0 with plenty of time remains in the first half.

Malik McClain finished with 4 receptions for 26 and the one touchdown. Meanwhile, Travis’s connection with McClain was his first of three touchdown passes on an exceptional night through the air for the quarterback. He would connect with Johnny Wilson for another on a very similar play later in the half to extend the lead once more.

If you’re keeping track at home, quarterback Jordan Travis had tallied a rushing touchdown and 2 passing touchdowns at this point in the game. One step closer to completing one of football’s most unique stat-lines.

3. Florida State runs the “Seminole Special” and Jordan Travis completes the trifecta

Early in the third quarter, the ‘Noles had extended their lead even further after Jordan Travis found Kentron Poitier in the end zone for his third passing touchdown of the game. The Seminole defense stood tall once again holding Syracuse to 0 yards on their opening drive of the second half and forcing yet another punt. With over 10 minutes remaining in the quarter and leading 38-3, Travis and Benson went back to work on offense. Benson carried the ball 5 times for 41 yards and FSU was once again threatening to score.

Despite reaching the goal line fairly quickly, the Seminoles were faced with 4th & 2 from the Syracuse 2 yard line. Travis lined up under center with Toafili to his rear, and Rector, Wilson, Pittman, and Douglas to his right. Rector and Wilson motioned to the left side of the line, forcing the defense to adjust. Once the receivers set, Travis snapped the ball and turned right to hand the ball off to Pittman, who had taken off running towards the quarterback (from right to left). Pittman received the hand off and pitched the ball to Wyatt Rector, who had run from left to right to meet the receiver in the back field. Meanwhile, Jordan Travis had run a pattern into the right side end zone. Rector rolled right, found the open Jordan Travis, and dropped the ball right into the quarterback’s numbers for a score. The play, deemed the “Seminole Special” due to the play’s striking similarity to the “Philly Special” once run by the Eagles, completed the “trifecta" for Jordan Travis; a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown, and a passing touchdown.

On a night where Trey Benson was having a career performance and the defense was stopping the Orange in its tracks, Jordan Travis was exceptional. In addition to the “trifecta,” Travis finished the night having completed 21 of 23 passes for 155 yards and 3 touchdowns and was responsible for 5 total touchdowns on the night. The rout was officially on, and the game was officially well in hand for the Seminoles.

4. Greedy Vance’s acrobatics result in another INT for the defensive back

The fourth quarter had just started, and this game was all but over. Despite holding a comfortable lead, the Seminole defense did not dial back their level of play. Instead, the defense was more stifling than ever. On 2nd & 15 from the Syracuse 45 yard line, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, the Orange’s backup quarterback, dropped back to pass. Del Rio-Wilson lofted a ball to the right sideline that appeared to be sailing out of bounds, but defensive back Greedy Vance Jr. had other plans. Vance elevated off the turf and stretched out as high as he could go to reel in the pass and tap his toes in bounds before falling with the interception. Vance’s interception, his second in two weeks, was another punch to the gut for the Orange. The play wasn’t exactly a game-changing play, but Vance deserves the nod for notching yet another interception on the season and aiding in the defense’s efforts to keep ‘Cuse out of the end zone.

5. FSU's defense stands tall on the goal line and brings the game to a close

Time was waning in the contest. The victors were already decided. Garbage time football was in full effect. However, the Syracuse offense was fighting hard to find the end zone once before the end of the game. On the other sideline, the Seminoles were fighting equally as hard to keep them out. The Orange charged all the way down to the FSU 2 yard line with just under a minute to go. Running back Lequint Allen received the handoff on 1st & Goal but was immediately met by the stout Seminole defensive line. As the clock continued to roll down, Syracuse attempted to line back up and get a play off before time expired, but they were unable to do so. The Orange made it down the the FSU 1, but the Florida State defense stood tall and kept ‘Cuse out of the end zone for 60 full minutes. Why is this so important? Because for the second week in a row, the Seminole defense had kept an opponent out of the end zone.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller received the honor to break the rock following the victory, and deservedly so. Florida State’s defense was exceptional on Saturday night having held Garrett Shrader to 65 passing yards; having held Sean Tucker to 52 rushing yards; having given up a total of 152 total yards; and having forced 1 turnover. Week in and week out, this defense has produced full performances and has played some elite football, statistically speaking. Their performance against the Orange was just a microcosm of their success in the latter half of the season.

Florida State was absolutely dominant on every side of the ball Saturday night. Heroes on both sides took control and put this game way out of reach from the get go. The Seminoles have an opportunity to continue this winning streak next week at home against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State basketball throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook