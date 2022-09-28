How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Florida State Seminoles will play at home for the second consecutive week against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. This will be the first ranked contest at Doak Campbell Stadium in over four years after the Seminoles moved into the polls following a win over Boston College. The Demon Deacons rightfully stuck around in the top-25 after a close loss to Clemson that went into double overtime.

There's no room for mistakes against a team that might have the best offense on Florida State's schedule. Quarterback Sam Hartman is a legitimate threat and he as a pair of large targets on the outside, wide receivers A.T. Perry (6-foot-5) and Jahmal Banks (6-foot-4). The Seminoles pass rush is going to need to make things tough on Hartman while the defensive backfield provides multiple looks to make him think as much as possible. The veteran has seen basically everything that a college defense can throw at him.

The Seminoles lead the series against the Demon Deacons, 30-8-1. However, Wake Forest has won each of the last two matchups though both of those came in Winston Salem. Head coach Dave Clawson is 2-5 against Florida State in his career but the 'Noles their worst loss of the season in 2021.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday afternoon.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Florida State (4-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 1 at 3:30 p.m. est

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL

TV/Streaming: ABC, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Dave Pasch, Analyst Dusty Dvoracek, Reporter Tom Luginbill

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM Radio Channel 133/XM 193/App Channel 955

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (-250), Wake Forest (+210)

Spread: Florida State -7 (-104), Wake Forest +7 (-116)

Over/Under: Over 64.5 (-110), Under 64.5 (-110)

