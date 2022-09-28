How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
The Florida State Seminoles will play at home for the second consecutive week against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. This will be the first ranked contest at Doak Campbell Stadium in over four years after the Seminoles moved into the polls following a win over Boston College. The Demon Deacons rightfully stuck around in the top-25 after a close loss to Clemson that went into double overtime.
There's no room for mistakes against a team that might have the best offense on Florida State's schedule. Quarterback Sam Hartman is a legitimate threat and he as a pair of large targets on the outside, wide receivers A.T. Perry (6-foot-5) and Jahmal Banks (6-foot-4). The Seminoles pass rush is going to need to make things tough on Hartman while the defensive backfield provides multiple looks to make him think as much as possible. The veteran has seen basically everything that a college defense can throw at him.
The Seminoles lead the series against the Demon Deacons, 30-8-1. However, Wake Forest has won each of the last two matchups though both of those came in Winston Salem. Head coach Dave Clawson is 2-5 against Florida State in his career but the 'Noles their worst loss of the season in 2021.
In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday afternoon.
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Current Records: Florida State (4-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 1 at 3:30 p.m. est
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL
TV/Streaming: ABC, FuboTV
Commentators: Play-by-Play Dave Pasch, Analyst Dusty Dvoracek, Reporter Tom Luginbill
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM Radio Channel 133/XM 193/App Channel 955
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF
Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Money Line: Florida State (-250), Wake Forest (+210)
Spread: Florida State -7 (-104), Wake Forest +7 (-116)
Over/Under: Over 64.5 (-110), Under 64.5 (-110)
