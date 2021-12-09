Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    An update in Florida State's search for a new Athletic Director

    It appears that the Seminoles are closing in on a hire.
    Author:

    Florida State has been searching for a new Athletic Director after David Coburn informed the university of his intentions to retire last week. Coburn was originally hired in an interim role to replace Stan Wilcox. In 2019, he was promoted to a full-time position and eventually earned the title of vice president.

    With Coburn moving on, it appears the Seminoles already have a candidate in their crosshairs. A report from last Wednesday linked Florida State to current Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra. The main holdup has been Tyra's contract. There was some language in his agreement that restricted him from working for another school in the ACC for a specified amount of time after leaving Louisville.

    According to Cameron Teague of the Courier-Journal, the Louisville board of trustees has decided to let Tyra out of his non-compete clause. The move furthers the belief that Tyra will have an official deal with Florida State in the near future.

    The Louisville native has held the position of Athletic Director at his alma mater since 2018. He's delivered football coach Scott Satterfield and basketball coach Chris Mack to the Cardinals during his tenure. 

    Tyra was at Louisville when Florida State starting quarterback Jordan Travis was a member of the team in 2018. Travis chimed in on social media when the update on Tyra was released on Wednesday.

    Keep up with NoleGameday for the latest as Florida State positions itself for a new Athletic Director.

