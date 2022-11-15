Around the ACC: Week 12

No. 20 Florida State (7-3) finished its Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) schedule with a 38-3 win against Syracuse on Nov. 12.

Even though the ACC Championship is set with No. 9 Clemson versus No. 13 North Carolina, many other programs still have conference games remaining.

Here is the full schedule:

Atlantic:

No. 18 Notre Dame (7-3) vs. Boston College (3-7) - Nov. 19, 2:30 p.m.

The Fighting Irish defeated Navy 35-32 in Week 11 but were outscored 19-0 in the second half. Notre Dame owns wins over both of the top-ranked teams in the ACC (Clemson and North Carolina).

Meanwhile, Boston College traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina, and defeated NC State 21-20. Both of the Eagles' conference wins have come by one point (beat Louisville 34-33 on Oct. 1).

Louisville (6-4) vs. NC State (7-3) - Nov. 19, 3:30 p.m.

The Cardinals had their four-game winning streak snapped with last week's 31-16 loss against Clemson. Junior quarterback Brock Domann could be in line for his first career start with redshirt senior quarterback Malik Cunningham nursing a shoulder injury.

NC State has won three of the last four in this matchup.

Wake Forest (6-4) vs Syracuse (6-4) - Nov. 19, 8 p.m.

The Demon Deacons nearly gave the Tar Heels their second loss of the season, but North Carolina pulled away 36-34 in Week 11. Redshirt senior quarterback Sam Hartman threw for four touchdowns, but Wake Forests' defense allowed 584 total to UNC's offense.

Syracuse started 6-0 but has lost four consecutive games. However, junior quarterback Garrett Shrader returned against FSU and should look better one more week removed from the injury he suffered versus Notre Dame.

Cross Divisional:

No. 9 Clemson (9-1) vs. Miami (5-5) - Nov. 19, 3:30 p.m.

It'll be difficult for Clemson to return to the College Football Playoff because of its loss against Notre Dame, but head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers officially clinched their spot in the ACC Championship last week.

In his three games against Miami (2015, 2017, 2020), Swinney and Clemson have outscored the Hurricanes 138-20.

Under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal, the Hurricanes have underperformed in accordance with their preseason expectations. However, they just need one win in their final two games to qualify for the postseason.

Coastal:

Liberty (8-2) vs. Virginia Tech (2-8) - Nov. 19, Noon

The Hokies haven't won since Sept. 17 and tallied just seven points in last week's 24-7 loss versus Duke.

Liberty has a 74.9% chance to win according to ESPN's Matchup Predictor.

Pittsburgh (6-4) vs. Duke (7-3) - Nov. 19, Noon

Pat Narduzzi and Pittsburgh became bowl-eligible after last week's 37-7 win against Virginia. They began the game with two pick-6 interceptions against redshirt senior Brennan Armstrong and held the Cavaliers to -8 rushing yards.

For the Blue Devils, they have the opportunity to reach eight wins for the first time since 2018;

The winner of this game will lock down second place in the coastal division.

Virginia (3-7) vs. No. 23 Coastal Carolina (9-1) - Nov. 19, 3:30 p.m.

After the deaths of three Virginia football players (junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., junior wide receiver Devin Chandler and junior defensive end D'Sean Perry) on Nov. 13, it's unclear if this game will be played as scheduled or not.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell offered his condolences to the Cavaliers program in his Monday press conference.

No. 13 North Carolina (9-1) vs Georgia Tech (4-6) - Nov. 19, 5:30 p.m.

With its looming championship game against Clemson, North Carolina needs to close out the regular season with two wins if they want to have an outside shot at the College Football Playoff.

The Yellow Jackets have won three of the last four in this series, including last year's 45-22 win.

