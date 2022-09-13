Around the ACC: Week 3

As Florida State (2-0) prepares for its first Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) game versus Louisville on Sept. 16, every other ACC program is playing out of conference games in Week 3, with one specific game in College Station, Texas, pitting a former FSU head coach against the Seminoles rivals.

Below is everything you need to know about the conference schedule for this week.

Atlantic:

Syracuse (2-0) vs Purdue (2-0) - Sept. 17, Noon

This Big Ten-ACC matchup projects for a high-scoring affair, with the Boilermakers averaging 43.5 points per game and the Orange at 39.5 points per contest.

Purdue has won four of its last five games, dating back to the end of the 2021 regular season. The Boilermakers' defense is up against Syracuse junior running back Sean Tucker, who has gone over 100+ rushing yards in each of the Oranges' first two games.

No. 19 Wake Forest (2-0) vs Liberty (2-0) - Sept. 17, 5 p,m.

Redshirt junior Sam Hartman made his debut for the Demon Deacons in Week 2 and threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-25 win against Vanderbilt.

Since arriving at Liberty in 2019, head coach Hugh Freeze has defeated multiple ACC programs, including Syracuse and Virginia Tech in 2020. He'll have another chance on the road in Winston-Salem.

No. 16 NC State (2-0) vs Texas Tech (2-0) - Sept 17, 7 p.m.

After a one-point victory over Eastern Carolina in Week 1, the Wolfpack handled business in their 55-3 win against Charleston Southern in Week 2. They'll face first-year head coach Joey McGuire, who helped the Red Raiders defeat then-ranked Houston 33-30 on Sept. 10.

Boston College (0-2) vs Maine (0-2) - Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.

The Eagles are winless through the first two weeks of the season for the first time since 2011 after losses to Rutgers and Virginia Tech. The offense produced only 155 yards against the Hokies and finished 2-of-15 on third down attempts, but faces a favorable matchup against a Maine defense allowing 31 points per game.

No. 5 Clemson (2-0) vs Louisiana Tech (1-1) - Sept. 17, 8 p.m.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have a stretch of back-to-back games against Wake Forest and NC State starting next week, but first host Lousiana Tech. Clemson hasn't lost a game at Death Valley in September since 2009 (TCU).

Coastal:

Virginia Tech (1-1) vs. Wofford (0-2) - Sept. 17, 11 a.m.

The Hokies are 1-0 in ACC play after defeating Boston College and host Wofford. Virginia Tech lost to Old Dominion in Week 1 but should benefit from a home-field advantage against the Terriers, who have been shut out in their first two games.

Virginia (1-1) vs Old Dominion (1-1) - Sept. 17, 2 p.m.

After a 24-3 loss to Illinois in Week 2, first-year head coach Tony Elliot returns to Charlottesville for a matchup with Old Dominion, who defeated Virginia Tech but fell against East Carolina in Week 2.

Georgia Tech (1-1) vs No. 20 Ole Miss (2-0) - Sept. 17, 3:30 p.m.

Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin have used a two-quarterback system with sophomores Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer, but Altmyer recently suffered a minor injury and could miss time. The Yellow Jackets haven't defeated a Southeastern Conference (SEC) team since 2016 (Georgia).

Duke (2-0) vs North Carolina A&T (0-2) - Sept. 17, 6 p.m.

Under first-year head coach Mike Elko, the Blue Devils are already one win away from tying their win total from 2021 (three). Duke's pair of running backs (Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters) have each eclipsed 100 rushing yards this season.

Western Michigan (1-1) vs No. 23 Pittsburgh (1-1) - Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh failed to complete its comeback and fell to Tennessee 34-27 in overtime. Western Michigan lost to No. 15 Michigan State 37-10 in Week 1, but gets another shot to upset a ranked opponent in front of its home fans at Waldo Stadium.

No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1) vs No. 13 Miami (2-0) - Sept. 17, 8 p.m.

This matchup was previously seen as one of the most promising non-conference games of the year, but the Aggies' 14-7 loss against Appalachian State in Week 2 might have lowered the expectations. However, head coach Jimbo Fisher has recruited well and built a talented roster. After defeating Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss, this road trip serves as the first measuring stick for first-year head coach Mario Cristobal and the revamped Hurricanes program.

