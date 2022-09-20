Around the ACC: Week 4

After defeating Louisville 35-31 in Week 3, Florida State (3-0) hosts Boston College (1-2) on Sept. 24 for its second Atlantic Coastal Conference (ACC) matchup of the season.

It's full steam ahead in the conference for the Seminoles, who only have two non-conference games left in the final two weeks of the season (Lousiana and Florida).

The rest of the ACC schedule is a mix of non-conference games and conference matchups, including a matchup between No. 5 Clemson and No. 21 Wake Forest in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Here is everything you need to know for Week 4.

Atlantic:

No. 21 Wake Forest (3-0) vs. No. 5 Clemson (3-0) - Sept. 24, Noon

This contest serves as the first ACC game of the year where both teams enter ranked. Wake Forest won the Atlantic division last season, breaking Clemson's stronghold on the division crown. However, the Demon Deacons didn't necessarily dethrone the Tigers. Clemson won last year's game 48-27 and has defensive playmakers to stop Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman.

Louisville (1-2) vs. South Florida (1-2) - Sept. 24, Noon

The Cardinals are winless in the ACC after last week's loss to Florida State but have the opportunity to get to .500 with a home contest against a Group of Five opponent. Meanwhile, South Florida took Florida to the wire in Gainseville a week ago. Junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon has the Bulls offense averaging 30.3 points per game.

Both defenses are allowing over 400 yards per game.

No. 12 NC State (3-0) vs UConn (1-2) - Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m.

NC State's offense was outgained by Texas Tech in Week 3, but it didn't matter with the defensive performance. The Wolfpack held the Red Raiders to 2-of-12 on third down attempts in the 27-14 win. UConn is in a rebuild under first-year head coach Jim Mora and was shutout versus Michigan last week.

The Wolfpack have arguably their biggest test next week with a trip to Death Valley to face Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney.

Cross Divisional:

Syracuse (3-0) vs. Virginia (2-1) - Sept. 23, 7 p.m.

Head coach Dino Babers and the Orange are 3-0 for the first time since 2018. They join Clemson, Florida State, NC State and Wake Forest as remaining unbeaten programs in the Atlantic division.

This matchup pits two of the most talented quarterbacks in the ACC against one another, starting with Syracuse junior quarterback Garrett Shrader (eight touchdowns, zero interceptions). He threw for a late touchdown in the 32-29 win over Purdue in Week 3 to ultimately complete the comeback.

For the Cavaliers, the offense is run through senior Brennan Armstrong. He's a dual-threat and can make big plays happen, but has more interceptions (three) than touchdowns (two) in 2022.

Coastal:

Virginia Tech (2-1) vs. West Virginia (1-2) - Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.

In this ACC-Big 12 matchup, the West Virginia offense faces its toughest defense since opening with Pittsburgh in Week 1. The Hokies allow just 201 total yards per game, which is 312 yards less than West Virginia's offensive average (513 yards per game).

The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 29-23, including last year's 27-21 victory.

No. 24 Pittsburgh (2-1) vs. Rhode Island (2-1) - Sept. 24, Noon

Senior quarterback Kedon Slovis was cleared to play for the Panthers versus Western Michigan in Week 3, but head coach Pat Narduzzi decided to hold him out. It's unclear if Slovis plays this week since Pittsburgh scored 34 points with freshman quarterback Nate Yarnell against the Broncos.

Kansas (3-0) vs. Duke (3-0) - Sept. 24, Noon

The Jayhawks and Blue Devils, two traditional basketball powerhouses, are each undefeated. Kansas is coming off wins against West Virginia and Houston and is led in passing (567 yards, seven touchdowns) and rushing (237 yards, three touchdowns) by junior quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Duke relies on a balanced rushing and passing attack under first-year head coach Mike Elko. The Blue Devils won last year's game 52-33, and

No. 25 Miami (2-1) vs. Middle Tennessee (2-1) - Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m.

The Hurricanes return to Hard Rock Stadium after a 17-9 loss to No. 23 Texas A&M. It's a favorable matchup against Middle Tennessee, which allows 334 yards per game. Miami has its bye week after this contest before its ACC opener on the road against North Carolina.

North Carolina (3-0) vs. Notre Dame (1-2) - Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m.

After their bye week, the Tar Heels return to host the Fighting Irish and first-year head coach Marcus Freeman. North Carolina narrowly defeated Appalachian State and Georgia State, winning those games by a combined nine points. Notre Dame's physicality and size upfront will be the biggest challenge North Carolina has faced so far this season.

UCF (2-1) vs. Georgia Tech (1-2) - Sept. 24, 4 p.m.

The noise surrounding Geoff Collins' job security is rising, especially after a 42-0 loss at home against No. 20 Ole Miss in Week 3. UCF narrowly lost to Louisville in Week 2 but bounced back with a 40-14 win over Florida Atlantic a week ago. This matchup projects as one of the more lopsided of the weekend.

