Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions and Answers about the Syracuse Orange

NoleGameday caught up with Joshua Crawford of All Syracuse, the Syracuse site on Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network, to get the inside scoop on the Orange. Florida State and Syracuse are set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

1. Syracuse started out 6-0 and built a 21-7 lead in the second half against Clemson. Unfortunately, some tough injuries and other factors have the Orange on a three-game losing streak. What’s the mood around the team entering Saturday night?

Crawford: My wonderful boss Mike McAlister was all in on the #BringOnBama talk six weeks into the season, which included wins over a Louisville team that has had SU's number in the past, a ranked NC State team, and beating Virginia after stealing Robert Anae and Josh Beck from the UVA staff. However, these past 3 weeks, starting with that second-half stretch that you mentioned against Clemson, people have been wondering louder and louder about whether or not Garrett Shrader is the right guy for the job. I said on my podcast this week that they need to take at least 2 out of 3 in order to get to an 8-win season and dull some of the memories of unpleasant mid-season play. 8 wins aren't the outcome you'd like after winning your first 6, but many SU fans came into the season wondering if Cuse would even be bowl-eligible, so every win after 6 is gravy in essence.

2. Do you expect Garrett Shrader to suit up against the Seminoles? How much of a drop-off should be anticipated on offense if backup Carlos Del Rio-Wilson is forced to start for the second straight week?

Crawford: Perfect transition. Media members get a chance to speak with SU players every week, but with Shrader's recent subpar performances and injury sustained during the ND game, local



Media hasn't been able to speak with him in over 3 weeks. Because of this, me, Mike, and the rest of the SU media member community have been forced to speculate and guess, with Babers and staff being notoriously tight-lipped about the situation. A lot of people, including myself, are really high on Carlos Del-Rio Wilson and how he potentially raises the ceiling of this offense. He came in the 2nd of the ND game and threw almost 200 yards and a TD, and a lot of people see that's the most potent the passing game has looked all year. Win-loss record is the most important for a QB, so Shrader is still a solid 6-2 when he starts and nothing can be taken from that. However, CDRW was a former 4-star recruit who was in the QB room with Anthony Richardson at Florida, so the talent is undeniable. If he can shake off some of the freshman mistakes and nerves from his performance against Pitt, it may actually be a situation of an upgrade, not a downgrade, going to Del-Rio Wilson.

3. What have been the biggest differences on both sides of the ball in Syracuse’s three-game losing streak compared to the undefeated start?

Crawford: The first and most immediate difference from the 6-game streak to start the season to now is the availability and health of this team. 2 starters and team captains, Junior OLB Stefon Thompson, a starter on this defense since he came in as a true freshman, and FB Chris Elmore, one of the most versatile players in the country, both went down in the 1st half in the 1st game against Louisville and have been sorely missed all season. Starting DT Terry Lockett, one of the few run-stopping DLineman in Tony's White 3-3-5 scheme, went down for the year against UVA. And while none of these injuries were ideal, the backbreaker was Garrett Williams' ACL injury 2 weeks against Notre Dame, in terms of team morale with GW being a very popular teammate and captain, but also on the field with Williams being a legitimate Day 1 or 2 prospect for NFL draft pundits. Garrett Shrader hasn't helped during this stretch while dealing with his own injury, often time mistaking his rushing yards and CARRIES as what's best for this SU offense, but even in a sport where you have to factor in injury, the point remains that this SU team that is playing FSU on Saturday is a shell of the team that dominated Malik Cunningham in Week 1.

4. Sean Tucker and Shrader are the engines that drive the Orange offensively. How do you expect them to attack Florida State on defense to try and create success?

Crawford: A lot of fans feel a tinge of disappointment about the way and the amount that Tucker has been used in comparison to Shrader, and some even dubbing Shrader as RB1. Both guys have over 100 CARRIES this year, but Tucker has been far more explosive when he's been able to get the ball outside of the tackles, instead of being pounded to death with inside zone. With Shrader's availability being in high question coming into the game, I don't expect any rushing output from him if he does play. Del-Rio Wilson is a physical dude that can rack up rushes in a hurry, but, being back in the Dome and the last potential home game for a lot of dudes on this team, I expect (at least direly hope for) Tucker to be force-fed the ball while Del-Rio Wilson finds his footing.

5. Syracuse has been pretty consistent on defense despite injuries. Who should FSU fans be looking out for on that side of the ball?

Crawford: They don't call this defense "The Mob" for nothing. It's a tight, close-knit group that has been able to continue a consistent level of play despite some major injuries. Duce Chestnut will be the undisputed #1 corner with Williams going down, and as confident and loud as he is, he hasn't faced a physical specimen like Wilson (there are few like him in CFB) this year, especially as the main guy, so that'll be interesting to track. Kevon Darden has been superb in replacement of Terry Lockett, they were basically co-starters before the injury and KD has done a great job of playing in the opponents' backfield this year despite barely being 6 foot and 260 pounds.

Mikel Jones and Marlowe Wax will mostly be the guys tacking FSU ball carriers the majority of the night, both guys are sideline-to-sideline tackling machines with intriguing pass-rushing abilities. Isaiah Johnson was the 2nd string corner that got elevated with Williams ' injury, but he's looked impressive in his time, especially being a transfer from Dartmouth. The Detroit native is long and lanky at 6'3, and he had a pick against Clemson in his 1st full game as a starter. Ja'Had Carter is a guy that's been playing with a lot of confidence at the safety spot, he's a forceful tackler in the box that's had an INT in the past 3 games, so look for him to potentially pop another big play on Saturday.

