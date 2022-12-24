Breaking down when all of Florida State's 23 signees in the 2023 class will enroll in Tallahassee

The Early Signing Period is complete and Florida State ended up signing 23 prospects that includes a mix of high school prospects (16), junior college players (1), and NCAA Transfer Portal prospects (6).

READ MORE: Seminoles flip four-star safety from Penn State, hold off Miami

The Seminoles are still vying for more players out of the portal including former Western Michigan defensive tackle Braden Fiske and former Virginia cornerback Fentrell 'Deuce' Cypress II.

FSU hosted both transfers last weekend, the final before a dead period that will stretch into January. The two could decide at any point. Depending on need and further attrition following the bowl game, it's possible that recruiting board grows beyond Fiskes and Cypress.

For now, the majority of Florida State's signees are expected to enroll on campus in January. Here's a complete list of the players that will enroll early and in the summer.

Early Enrollees (January):

1. Jaheim Bell | TE | 6-3 | 230 | Lake City, Fla. | Valdosta High School (Ga.)/South Carolina

2. Jeremiah Byers | OL | 6-4 | 330 | Austin, Texas | L.C. Anderson High School/UTEP

3. Brock Glenn | QB | 6-2 | 200 | Covington, Tenn. | Lausanne Collegiate School

4. Lamont Green Jr. | DL | 6-4 | 230 | Miami, Fla. | Gulliver Prep

5. Darrell Jackson Jr. | DL | 6-6 | 300 | Havana, Fla. | Gadsden County High School/Miami

6. Vandrevius Jacobs | WR | 6-0 | 170 | Fort Pierce, Fla. | Vero Beach High School

7. Jaden Jones | DL | 6-6 | 240 | Montgomery, Ala. | Park Crossing High School/Hutchinson CC (Kan.)

8. Keiondre Jones | OL | 6-4 | 340 | LaGrange, Ga. | Callaway High School/Auburn

9. Quindarrius Jones | DB | 6-2 | 190 | Meridian, Miss. | Meridian High School

10. Edwin Joseph | DB | 6-0 | 190 | Hollywood, Fla. | Chaminade-Madonna Prep

11. K.J. Kirkland | DB | 6-2 | 190 | Jacksonville, Fla. | Raines High School

12. Kyle Morlock | TE | 6-7 | 250 | Blairsville, Ga. | Union County High School/Shorter

13. Casey Roddick | OL | 6-4 | 310 | Ventura, Calif. | St. Bonaventure High School/Colorado

14. Lucas Simmons | OL | 6-8 | 300 | Stockholm, Sweden | Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)

15. Sam Singleton Jr. | RB | 5-11 | 185 | Jacksonville, Fla. | Fleming Island High School

16. DeMarco Ward | LB | 6-1 | 210 | Duluth, Ga. | Duluth High School

17. Hykeem Williams | WR | 6-3 | 210 | Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Stranahan High School

Summer Enrollees (June)

1. Conrad Hussey | DB | 6-0 | 190 | Sunrise, Fla. | St. Thomas Aquinas High School

2. Goldie Lawrence | WR | 6-0 | 190 | Sanford, Fla. | Seminole High School

3. Blake Nichelson | LB | 6-3 | 215 | Ripon, Calif. | Manteca High School

4. Andre’ Otto | OL | 6-5 | 310 | Key West, Fla. | Key West High School

5. Ja’Bril Rawls | DB | 6-1 | 170 | Pensacola, Fla. | Pensacola Catholic High School

6. K.J. Sampson | DL | 6-3 | 295 | New Bern, N.C. | New Bern High School

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook