BREAKING: Jammie Robinson leaving Florida State to declare for 2023 NFL Draft

The season is over and that means players on Florida State's roster that have potential futures at the NFL level are in decision-making mode.

Since the conclusion of the regular season, it's seemed like defensive star and safety, Jammie Robinson, would pursue a professional career. Following the Seminoles' victory over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl, the veteran announced that he had a New Year's surprise coming.

Well, this isn't exactly the surprise that Seminole fans were hoping for.

According to his social media, Robinson has elected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. It's expected that he'll be one of the most highly-sought after safety prospects that are draft-eligible.

The fifth-year senior finished the victory against the Sooners with a team-high 13 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one pass breakup. It was the 14th time in his career that he recorded double-digit tackles in a game.

Robinson is set to participate in the Senior Bowl in February to attempt to boost his stock. Former Seminole Jermaine Johnson II parlayed his appearance in the event into a First-Round selection last year.

Though Robinson won't return to Tallahassee in 2023, a plethora of other impact players such as quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, linebacker Tatum Bethune, linebacker Kalen DeLoach, and cornerback Renardo Green, among others, will be back for another run.

Florida State may turn to the NCAA Transfer Portal to replace Robinson. The Seminoles have redshirt freshman Shyheim Brown on the roster, who looks like a potential star. It's unknown if redshirt junior Akeem Dent plans to return for another year. At the high school level, the coaching staff has four-star Conrad Hussey and three-star KJ Kirkland signed in the 2023 class.

The Georgia native totaled 318 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, and 16 pass deflections during his four years (so far) in college that have been split with South Carolina and Florida State. That included 170 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack, and five interceptions with the Seminoles.

