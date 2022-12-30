Career performance from 'Bird Man' aids Florida State in comeback victory

There was no telling what kind of impact wide receiver Johnny Wilson would make during his first year at Florida State when he transferred to the program over the offseason.

Possessing a rangy 6-foot-7 frame with the athleticism and speed of a smaller skill player, Wilson quickly developed into quarterback Jordan Travis' favorite target throughout the 2022 season.

The 'Bird Man' spread his wings and saved his best performance for last as he put on a show that aided the Seminoles in their comeback victory against Oklahoma. Wilson set a Cheez-It Bowl record, FSU bowl record, and a career-high with eight catches for 202 yards.

He broke the legendary Fred Biletnikoff's previous record (13 catches, 192 yards, four touchdowns) from 1965 which came in Florida State's only other win in program history against the Sooners prior to Thursday night.

"Honestly, I feel like it was about time, like all the work was going to pay off at some point, all these guys, we all work so hard. We know what we put into this, and it's like you expect it. It's almost like you expect it to happen," Wilson said following the game. "You know, you work so hard, you do it so much. You don't expect nothing but the best of yourself. And that's just what we try to do every day is just be the best version of ourselves. Just doing what I did tonight, it was just all for the team. I just knew I had to make the play when it came to me, and yeah, that was that."

The story of the season for the Seminoles in 2022 was overcoming adversity and responding to plays that didn't go their way. Wilson broke free deep in the third quarter and Travis placed a perfect ball. It looked like a touchdown for Florida State but the ball bounced out of Wilson's hands, an issue that had popped up at times during the year.

In the final minutes of the contest with the score knotted at 32, Wilson didn't blink when his number was called again. Running the same play where he dropped the last ball, this time, he hauled in the pass while holding off an Oklahoma defensive back to gain a couple of extra yards. The 58-yard gain put Florida State in scoring position and set up Ryan Fitzgerald's game-winning kick. It personified the Seminoles' season in the process.

"We ran the play earlier in the game and it was open and he asked me, "Is it open?" "Yes, it's open." We ran it again, and it wasn't as open as it was last time, but he threw anyways," Wilson said. "I expect him to throw it to me every time, you have to, everyone does. The ball is the in air, and I just had to make the play. I knew the situation. And yeah, I tried to stiff arm him and I tried to score; I caught it. That's all that mattered."

"I don't know, it's like if you put your corners in man against me, I just feel like your coach doesn't really respect you, that's all, so yeah," Wilson continued.

Coincidentally or maybe, fittingly, Wilson's previous best performance of the season came in another gritty win where the Seminoles had to overcome adversity. He recorded seven catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns at Louisville, where FSU fought back from a halftime deficit with backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker.

Wilson entered Tallahassee with 18 total catches for 243 yards and a touchdown during two years at Arizona State. After one season with the Seminoles, he developed into a breakout star with a possible NFL future.

The California native finished the year with 43 catches for 897 yards and five touchdowns. It was the most productive season by a Florida State wide receiver since Tamorrion Terry in 2019 (60 catches, 1,188 yards, nine touchdowns). Wilson totaled three 100+ yard receiving games.

"Every game, I just want to do my job. It's never like I'm fishing for stats. I wanted to win. That was it. I just wanted to get that tenth win with these boys. I'm just so happy that we finally accomplished that," Wilson said. "It was a long, tough season. A lot of hard work we put into this season, and just to get that tenth win, that was it. I was not trying to do anything past what I'm supposed to do. I just had to do my job tonight when the opportunity came. That's that."

With the season over, Wilson suddenly has a decision to make as he weighs staying at Florida State for another year or declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. He has until January 16 to officially decide one way or the other.

However, Wilson might've let slip which direction he's leaning when asked about what Florida State could do in 2023.

"We just getting started. That's it," Wilson said.

His former teammate in high school, fellow wide receiver Mycah Pittman, has already announced a return for another year, which could have somewhat of an impact on Wilson.

That doesn't even include other key pieces who will be back that could have Florida State ranked near the top of the country next season including Travis, running back Trey Benson, offensive tackle Robert Scott, linebacker Tatum Bethune, linebacker Kalen DeLoach, and cornerback Renardo Green.

If the redshirt sophomore does decide to give it another go with the Seminoles, the offense will retain another weapon on a unit that is developing an embarrassment of riches at multiple positions. Florida State has already secured two instant impact tight ends in the transfer portal and has a couple of offensive linemen committed.

