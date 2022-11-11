Checking in on Florida State's Bowl Projections in Week 11

There are still three games remaining in the regular-season but Florida State has already qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2019. The Seminoles have won two straight contests by a combined margin of 86-19, including a 45-3 victory at Miami where the team didn't surrender a touchdown. With star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett back in the fold and starting running back Treshaun Ward expected to suit up on Saturday night against Syracuse, it feels like the team is getting healthy at the right time.

FSU is back in the College Football Playoff polls at No. 23 for the first time in six years and also appeared in the AP Poll at No. 25. The Seminoles have an opportunity to continue to improve their standing in potential bowl games over the next few weeks. With that being said, there's no better time to start looking ahead at possible matchups and destinations for the 'Noles.

Here's a look at where different publications are projecting Florida State to play ahead of the Seminoles' road contest with Syracuse.

— Sports Illustrated

Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, FL, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m., ESPN): Florida State (ACC) vs. Kansas State (Big 12)

— CBS Sports

Military Bowl (Annapolis, MD, Dec. 28, 2:00 p.m., ESPN): Florida State (ACC) vs. UCF (American)

— The Athletic

Holiday Bowl (San Diego, CA, Dec. 28, 8:00 p.m., FOX): Florida State (ACC) vs. Washington (PAC-12)

— Yahoo Sports

ReliaQuest Bowl (Tampa, FL, Jan. 2, 12:00 p.m., ESPN2): Florida State (ACC) vs. Kentucky (SEC)

— Athlon Sports

Holiday Bowl (San Diego, CA, Dec. 28, 8:00 p.m., FOX): Florida State (ACC) vs. Washington (PAC-12)

— Sporting News

Holiday Bowl (San Diego, CA, Dec. 28, 8:00 p.m., FOX): Florida State (ACC) vs. UCLA (PAC-12)

