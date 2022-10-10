Clemson star trending towards return against Florida State after "non-football medical issue"

It has been a difficult season for Clemson star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee. In September, his 15-year-old sister, Ella, passed away following a battle with brain cancer. Bresee made the tough decision to continue playing this year in honor of Ella after sitting out one game.

However, the Maryland native missed Clemson's wins against North Carolina State and Boston College over the last two weeks while dealing with a "non-football medical issue" according to The Clemson Insider. A report from ESPN stated that Bresee was diagnosed with a kidney infection prior to the Tigers' game against the Wolfpack.

Last week, head coach Dabo Swinney informed the media that Bresee had progessed to doing conditioning drills. There were a couple of protocols he had to clear before a full return to action.

"He's not going to play (against Boston College). I can tell you that. He's doing really good. Really, really good. Everything is great. They've got a protocol in place for him. They're going to condition him this week and push him every day," Swinney said last week. "He started that yesterday. He feels great. All his numbers are where they need to be. Just really want to push him this week and if everything goes well, as they anticipate, we'll get him back going next week."

On Monday, Bresee posted a photo his Instagram Story with the caption, "back in business."

Nothing official has been announced by Clemson but that makes it seem like the former five-star prospect will try to suit up this weekend against Florida State.

Shortly after Bresee's post on social media, defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin offered his thoughts on the defensive end's expected availability against the Seminoles.

“I think he posted something on (Instagram),” Goodwin said. “I just got out of a meeting, so I don’t even know the news, to be honest.”

“I just feel like we just show up and coach whoever’s available,” Goodwin added. “It’s been a crazy few weeks with injuries and guys in and out of the lineups. Whoever’s available, we’re going to give them our best this week and coach the crap out of them, and let’s roll on Saturday.”

In three appearances this season, Bresee has totaled 8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and a pass deflection. He came away with four tackles and 0.5 sacks in Clemson's season-opening victory over Georgia Tech.

Bresee is projected as one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft and a potential first-round draft pick.

Fellow defensive end Xavier Thomas made his season debut against Boston College. He recorded 2 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks in just six plays.

The Seminoles are going to have their hands full, and then some, up front.

Florida State and Clemson will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. The game will be televised on ABC.

Florida State and Clemson will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. The game will be televised on ABC.



