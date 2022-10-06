Cory Durden comments on upcoming matchup with Florida State

There are plenty of storylines this weekend as Florida State prepares to take on No. 14 North Carolina State. Whether it's the fact that both teams are trying to bounce back on Saturday or that this is quarterback Jordan Travis' first appearance against Wolfpack in his college career or even that two former Seminoles are now on the opposing sideline.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell, John Papuchis remain confident in kicking game despite Ryan Fitzgerald's struggles



Former Florida State defensive tackle Cory Durden and safety Cyrus Fagan both departed from the program in 2020. Interestingly enough, they each decided to stay not only in the same conference as the Seminoles, but in the same division.

On Tuesday, Durden spoke with the media ahead of his second matchup against his former team. He's treating it like a normal game.

“It’s kind of just a normal game this year,” Durden said according to The Wolfpacker. “No personal vendetta or anything, I feel like I got that out of the way last year, just really focusing on winning football games.”

Last season, the Florida native and North Carolina State defeated Florida State, 28-14, in Tallahassee. The Seminoles were forced to start backup quarterback McKenzie Milton in the loss and the team only averaged 1.4 yards per rush. Durden finished with one tackle in the win.

Despite leaving the team, he still has relationships with a couple of players at FSU, including Jordan Travis. Saturday will be the first time that the two have matched up as opponents on the football field. Travis has been unavailable the 'Noles back to back losses to the Wolfpack under Mike Norvell.

“He’s a tremendous quarterback, tremendous player,” Durden said. “He’s actually one of my boys, so I’m excited to play against him. I feel like he’s definitely an NFL-caliber quarterback. He makes their offense go. He’s explosive like a receiver, but he’s at quarterback. You don’t see many people like that.”

This is a big opportunity for both teams. The Seminoles want to get back on the right track while NC State can't afford to drop to 0-2 in conference play after losing to Clemson last week. Durden has compiled eight total tackles on the season.

“It’ll be a good game, a good test for our team,” Durden said. “It’ll be a great environment. Sold out, 8 o’clock game, and there’s nothing like playing in the Carter in front of all our fans.”

Florida State and North Carolina State are set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. eastern on the ACC Network.

READ MORE: Florida State releases Depth Chart for North Carolina State Wolfpack

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook