Dillion Gabriel, Oklahoma players comment on FSU leading up to Cheez-It Bowl

Although they've played just seven times, Oklahoma (6-6) has No. 13 Florida State's (9-3) number.

The Sooners lead the all-time series 6-1, with two wins in the home-and-home series the programs played in 2010-11.

Florida State ended its regular season with five straight wins and defeated both in-state rivals for the first time since 2016.

Meanwhile, under first-year head coach Brent Venables, Oklahoma dropped three of its final four games and finished with its worst record since 1998.

The two meet in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 and Sooners players have begun speaking in preparation for the contest.

Redshirt junior Dillion Gabriel leads an Oklahoma offense averaging 32.9 points per game. In 11 games, Gabriel threw for 2,925 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Gabriel said Florida State's well-balanced and played exceptionally during the second half of the regular season.

"[They're] really talented, they obviously played really well ... definitely towards the end of the season started to get into their groove," Gabriel said. "Their offense played really well, defense is playing lights out on their end. They're a really good team and we got to come ready to play as every week because it's college football, [you] got to show up and show out."

Gabriel praised FSU's defense and specifically credited redshirt junior Jammie Robinson. Robinson led the Seminoles with 86 tackles and ranked second in pass deflections (four).

"They got a good front, I'd say seven as well," Gabriel said. "Their safeties are really talented as well ... No. 10, [he's] just athletic, has made a lot of plays and done really well for himself."

Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. served as Gabriel's primary target in 2022. Mims Jr finished with 1,006 receiving yards, 550 yards more than the Sooners' next-closest receiver.

Mims Jr said FSU proved its place as one of the premier Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) programs.

"Honestly, one of the best teams in the ACC," Mims Jr said. "They put it on film for sure ... a 9-3 football team, [you] can't take that lightly at all. It'll be a good matchup for us, but at the end of the day they have really good players on that team and they're going to make their plays too."

After senior running back Eric Gray opted out in preparation for the NFL Draft, Oklahoma's backfield turns to freshman running back Jovante Barnes. The former four-star recruit racked up 411 rushing yards on 89 carries in 10 games.

Barnes chose the Sooners over several schools, including the Seminoles, and said he's excited about the opportunity.

"It's gonna be a great time," Barnes said. "Obviously, Florida State's a great team ... like you said, it was a school I was looking to go to. Their defense is incredible. They have fast players, they have physical players, they can almost do everything so it's going to be a good battle against us two and I feel like it's going to be great competition."

All interviews were taken from SoonerScoop Editorial Youtube page.

For Gabriel's full interview, click here.

For Mims Jr's full interview, click here.

For Barnes' full interview, click here.

