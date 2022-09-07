Skip to main content

ESPN analyst lists Jordan Travis as one of top quarterbacks of Week 1

The sky is the limit for Travis after a standout performance in The Big Easy.

Former Georgia quarterback and ESPN analyst Andy Murray showed love to Florida State redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis after the Seminoles' 24-23 win against LSU on Sept. 4.

Murray is the co-host, along with former LSU offensive lineman T-Bob Hebert, of The Volume's "Snaps Podcast." Murray ranked his top five quarterback performances from Week 1, and listed Travis at No. 3.

"For one night, he was on it man,” Murray said. “He was alluding the rush, he was making plays with his legs. We call third down the money down, he was on absolute fire the entire football game. Conversion after conversion, keeping their offense on the field."

Travis completed 20-of-33 pass attempts for 260 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a quarterback rating (QBR) of 83.4. Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin took to Twitter and credited Travis' toughness in the pocket. 

Although he praised Travis, Murray was straightforward with his previous thoughts on the Seminoles signal-caller, calling back to last season's performance and his assessment of Travis' throwing ability.

“We thought he was complete crap,” Murray said. “You look at last year, you look at FSU, you’re like ‘I don’t like this kid. He’s not a good thrower of the football.’” 

Murray pointed out the performance might be due to the poor Tigers' defense, but admitted Travis looked much improved.

“He looked like a completely different quarterback than what I’ve seen in the past,” Murray said. “If Florida State is going to get that out of him this year, in that conference, which we saw struggle mightily this entire weekend, Florida State is going have a chance to win a lot football games this year, which is great for Mike Norvell." 

For the full podcast episode, click here

