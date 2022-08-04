Skip to main content

Florida State announces official addition of Malik Feaster

The move was announced on Thursday afternoon.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State head coach Mike Norvell announced the addition of Malik Feaster, a graduate transfer defensive back, on Thursday.

“We are excited to add Malik to our football program,” Norvell said. “He brings versatility on the field and a tremendous amount of collegiate experience that will help him contribute. He’s showcased play-making ability in every aspect of his game, and he immediately adds more quality competition to our defensive backs group.”

Malik Feaster | RSr. | DB | 6-0 | 190 | Toccoa, Ga. | Jacksonville State/Stephens County High School
Appeared in 40 games with in four seasons at Jacksonville State…made 118 tackles, 4.0 for loss, three interceptions, 24 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries…recorded 42 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2021…fumble recovery was returned 100 yards for touchdown in win vs. North Alabama…made career-high 11 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in victory vs. No. 24 Stephen F. Austin…appeared in five games during 2020 season, recording eight tackles, 0.5 for loss, and one pass breakup…played 12 games in sophomore season and made 40 tackles, 1.0 for loss, and team-high eight pass breakups…recorded 28 tackles, 2.5 for loss, one interception, nine pass breakups and one fumble recovery in 13 games as a freshman…made 32 tackles and two interceptions while totaling 234 all-purpose yards his senior year at Stephens County…also played basketball and participated in sprints and jumps for Indians…earned bachelor’s degree in integrated studies from Jacksonville State.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

