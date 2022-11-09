Florida State appears in College Football Playoff rankings for first time since 2016

Florida State is ranked 23rd in the second College Football Playoff poll of the season, it was revealed Tuesday night live on ESPN.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell comments on emotional discussion with Deuce Spann



The Seminoles, who are 25th in the Associated Press poll this week, returned to the CFP rankings for the first time since 2016. Florida State is 6-3 overall, 4-3 in the ACC, and clinched the 49th bowl appearance in program history with a 45-3 win at Miami last Saturday. The 42-point margin was the largest by a road team in series history and FSU’s third win by at least 30 points, and second by at least 40 points, this season.

Florida State leads the nation with 15 touchdown drives of 80-plus yards, seven touchdown drives covering 90 or more yards and 69 plays of at least 20 yards. The Seminoles are one of four teams nationally, along with Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama, to rank in the top-20 in both total offense and total defense. FSU is 15th in the country with 483.4 yards of total offense per game and 17th allowing an average of 308.4 yards per game. The Seminoles are the only team in the ACC, and one of four in the nation, averaging at least 270 passing yards and 210 rushing yards per game. Florida State’s average of 7.01 yards per play on offense is ninth in the country, and its average of 4.73 yards per play allowed on defense is 11th. FSU leads the ACC in passing defense per game and passing defense per pass attempt, ranking fifth in the nation allowing an average of only 165.0 yards per game through the air and ninth nationally holding opponents to an average of 6.1 yards per pass attempt.

Florida State wraps up its ACC schedule with the final road game of the regular season Saturday at Syracuse. The game is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook