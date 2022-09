Florida State at Louisville: PFF grades and snap counts for the Seminoles on defense

The Seminoles are 3-0 for the first time in seven years following a tough win at Louisville. Florida State showed resiliency to stay undefeated despite trailing at halftime and being short-handed.

Here's a look at the grades and snap counts for the Seminoles courtesy of Pro Football Focus. Snap counts are only for offense/defense.

Defensive Ends:

— Jared Verse

PFF Grade: 66.8

Snap count: 23

Stats: 2 tackles, 2 missed tackles

— Patrick Payton

PFF Grade: 63.0

Snap count: 35

Stats: 1 tackle

— Dennis Briggs

PFF Grade: 61.9

Snap count: 40

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 missed tackle

— Derrick McLendon

PFF Grade: 61.8

Snap count: 60

Stats: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 fumble recovery, 1 missed tackle

— Leonard Warner

PFF Grade: 61.5

Snap count: 19

Stats: N/A

Defensive Tackles:

— Malcolm Ray

PFF Grade: 82.2

Snap count: 36

Stats: 4 tackles, 1 missed tackle

— Joshua Farmer

PFF Grade: 74.5

Snap count: 26

Stats: N/A

— Jarrett Jackson

PFF Grade: 50.5

Snap count: 34

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 quarterback hurry, 3 missed tackles

— Robert Cooper

PFF Grade: 46.6

Snap count: 43

Stats: 2 tackles

Linebackers:

— DJ Lundy

PFF Grade: 79.1

Snap count: 34

Stats: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 2 missed tackles

— Tatum Bethune

PFF Grade: 71.4

Snap count: 59

Stats: 10 tackles

— Brendan Gant

PFF Grade: 63.3

Snap count: 10

Stats: N/A

— Kalen DeLoach

PFF Grade: 56.9

Snap count: 72

Stats: 5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass break-up, 1 quarterback hurry, 3 missed tackles

Cornerbacks:

— Greedy Vance

PFF Grade: 91.0

Snap count: 20

Stats: 4 tackles

— Renardo Green

PFF Grade: 70.4

Snap count: 75

Stats: 9 tackles

— Jarrian Jones

PFF Grade: 64.2

Snap count: 59

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 pass break-up, 2 missed tackles

— Omarion Cooper

PFF Grade: 62.2

Snap count: 4

Stats: N/A

— Kevin Knowles

PFF Grade: 60.2

Snap count: 55

Stats: 3 tackles, 1 interception, 1 missed tackle

Safeties:

— Akeem Dent

PFF Grade: 77.0

Snap count: 75

Stats: 10 tackles, 1 pass break-up, 4 missed tackles

— Jammie Robinson

PFF Grade: 67.8

Snap count: 79

Stats: 9 tackles, 1 pass break-up, 1 missed tackle

— Shyheim Brown

PFF Grade: 55.7

Snap count: 11

Stats: 1 missed tackle

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



