Florida State at Louisville: PFF grades and snap counts for the Seminoles on offense

Florida State grew up on Friday night in a gritty win over the Louisville Cardinals. The Seminoles sit at 3-0 for the first time since 2015 with another conference game upcoming against Boston College.

Here's a look at the grades and snap counts for the Seminoles courtesy of Pro Football Focus. Snap counts are only for offense/defense.

Quarterbacks:

— Jordan Travis

PFF Grade: 90.0

Snap count: 25

Stats: 13/17, 157 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 2 carries, -10 yards

— Tate Rodemaker

PFF Grade: 76.9

Snap count: 43

Stats: 6/10, 109 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 4 carries, -8 yards

Running Backs:

— Treshaun Ward

PFF Grade: 74.5

Snap count: 28

Stats: 10 carries, 126 yards, 2 catches, -8 yards

— Trey Benson

PFF Grade: 74.5

Snap count: 18

Stats: 10 carries, 70 yards

— Lawrance Toafili

PFF Grade: 65.7

Snap count: 30

Stats: 6 carries, 20 yards, 1 TD, 2 catches, 9 yards

Wide Receivers:

— Johnny Wilson

PFF Grade: 91.2

Snap count: 49

Stats: 7 catches, 149 yards, 2 TDs

— Malik McClain

PFF Grade: 72.7

Snap count: 17

Stats: 2 catches, 24 yards, 1 TD

— Ontaria Wilson

PFF Grade: 70.3

Snap count: 26

Stats: 2 catches, 38 yards

— Kentron Poitier

PFF Grade: 60.0

Snap count: 1

Stats: N/A

— Darion Williamson

PFF Grade: 58.1

Snap count: 18

Stats: 1 carry, -3 yards

— Mycah Pittman

PFF Grade: 56.4

Snap count: 36

Stats: 1 catch, 7 yards, 1 carry, -1 yard

Tight Ends:

— Cam McDonald

PFF Grade: 77.1

Snap count: 47

Stats: 2 catches, 45 yards

— Preston Daniel

PFF Grade: 55.3

Snap count: 39

Stats: 1 catch, 2 yards, 1 TD

— Wyatt Rector

PFF Grade: 48.5

Snap count: 6

Stats: 1 carry, 0 yards

— Markeston Douglas

PFF Grade: 48.2

Snap count: 25

Stats: N/A

Offensive Line:

— D'Mitri Emmanuel

PFF Grade: 72.5

Snap count: 68

Stats: N/A

— Maurice Smith

PFF Grade: 70.8

Snap count: 68

Stats: N/A

— Dillan Gibbons

PFF Grade: 62.9

Snap count: 68

Stats: N/A

— Darius Washington

PFF Grade: 59.9

Snap count: 19

Stats: N/A

— Robert Scott

PFF Grade: 55.5

Snap count: 49

Stats: N/A

— Jazston Turnetine

PFF Grade: 45.5

Snap count: 68

Stats: N/A

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



