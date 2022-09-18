Florida State at Louisville: PFF grades and snap counts for the Seminoles on offense
Florida State grew up on Friday night in a gritty win over the Louisville Cardinals. The Seminoles sit at 3-0 for the first time since 2015 with another conference game upcoming against Boston College.
Here's a look at the grades and snap counts for the Seminoles courtesy of Pro Football Focus. Snap counts are only for offense/defense.
Quarterbacks:
— Jordan Travis
PFF Grade: 90.0
Snap count: 25
Stats: 13/17, 157 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 2 carries, -10 yards
— Tate Rodemaker
PFF Grade: 76.9
Snap count: 43
Stats: 6/10, 109 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 4 carries, -8 yards
Running Backs:
— Treshaun Ward
PFF Grade: 74.5
Snap count: 28
Stats: 10 carries, 126 yards, 2 catches, -8 yards
— Trey Benson
PFF Grade: 74.5
Snap count: 18
Stats: 10 carries, 70 yards
— Lawrance Toafili
PFF Grade: 65.7
Snap count: 30
Stats: 6 carries, 20 yards, 1 TD, 2 catches, 9 yards
Wide Receivers:
— Johnny Wilson
PFF Grade: 91.2
Snap count: 49
Stats: 7 catches, 149 yards, 2 TDs
— Malik McClain
PFF Grade: 72.7
Snap count: 17
Stats: 2 catches, 24 yards, 1 TD
— Ontaria Wilson
PFF Grade: 70.3
Snap count: 26
Stats: 2 catches, 38 yards
— Kentron Poitier
PFF Grade: 60.0
Snap count: 1
Stats: N/A
— Darion Williamson
PFF Grade: 58.1
Snap count: 18
Stats: 1 carry, -3 yards
— Mycah Pittman
PFF Grade: 56.4
Snap count: 36
Stats: 1 catch, 7 yards, 1 carry, -1 yard
Tight Ends:
— Cam McDonald
PFF Grade: 77.1
Snap count: 47
Stats: 2 catches, 45 yards
— Preston Daniel
PFF Grade: 55.3
Snap count: 39
Stats: 1 catch, 2 yards, 1 TD
— Wyatt Rector
PFF Grade: 48.5
Snap count: 6
Stats: 1 carry, 0 yards
— Markeston Douglas
PFF Grade: 48.2
Snap count: 25
Stats: N/A
Offensive Line:
— D'Mitri Emmanuel
PFF Grade: 72.5
Snap count: 68
Stats: N/A
— Maurice Smith
PFF Grade: 70.8
Snap count: 68
Stats: N/A
— Dillan Gibbons
PFF Grade: 62.9
Snap count: 68
Stats: N/A
— Darius Washington
PFF Grade: 59.9
Snap count: 19
Stats: N/A
— Robert Scott
PFF Grade: 55.5
Snap count: 49
Stats: N/A
— Jazston Turnetine
PFF Grade: 45.5
Snap count: 68
Stats: N/A
