Florida State continues its CLIMB into top-20 of College Football Playoff Poll

The Seminoles rose four spots in the latest CFP rankings on Tuesday night.

The Florida State Seminoles are ranked for the second consecutive week following another dominant victory. The Seminoles have won their last three games by a combined margin of 124-22.

On Tuesday night, Florida State rose four spots in the College Football Playoff poll to No. 19. The selection was revealed live on ESPN and is the highest that the program has been ranked since Week 14 of the 2016 season when the 'Noles were placed at No. 11.

Outside of their selection in the CFP rankings, Florida State slotted in at No. 20 in the Associated Press poll and Coaches Poll. The Seminoles are 7-3 overall, 5-3 in the ACC, and clinched their 49th bowl appearance in program history earlier this month. FSU is the only P5 team in the country with two 30-point wins on the road and one of only four with Ohio State, Tennessee, and Georgia - with three 30-point wins in conference play. The Miami and Syracuse games are the only time this year an ACC team has thrown for fewer than 100 yards.

Other notable teams inside the CFP top-25 rankings include No. 6 LSU, No. 9 Clemson, No. 13 North Carolina, and No. 24 North Carolina State.

No image description

The Seminoles have already qualified for the postseason but they have an opportunity to improve their bowl projection with a strong finish to the regular season.

Florida State wraps up its 12-game slate with back-to-back home games against Louisiana-Lafayette and rival Florida. The Seminoles and Ragin' Cajuns will kick off at noon on RSN.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Florida State continues its CLIMB into top-20 of College Football Playoff Poll

