Florida State Fall Camp Observations: Practice 14

Florida State wrapped up its short trip to UNF on Friday morning with another padded practice. The Seminoles will head back to Tallahassee later today to prepare for a scrimmage on Saturday night inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— Head coach Mike Norvell challenged the team throughout the session after a sluggish start during warmups. The intensity bubbled up over the shortened practice. As Norvell said, it's natural to have lulls at this point of preseason camp. The Seminoles overcame the humidity, soreness, and fatigue for a solid day overall.

— Quarterback Jordan Travis entered the day with just one interception through Florida State's first 13 practices of the preseason. He had two balls go the other way on Friday morning. Early in the session, Travis tossed a pass out to Kentron Poitier but the ball was bobbled and linebacker Amari Gainer took it the other way. In team drills, Travis threw into the end zone but defensive back Kevin Knowles made a great read on the play to come away with a takeaway.

— Travis responded from the interceptions to make a few nice throws during practice. He read the field and delivered a dart to Ja'Khi Douglas on the sideline in the only window that wasn't shut. Travis connected with Malik McClain for a score in the corner of the end zone prior to the conclusion of the day.

— It was an up and down day for the quarterbacks in general. There were a few big passing plays but also a lot of off-target throws and interceptions. Despite that, all three scholarship quarterbacks were able to connect on touchdown passes late in team drills.

— Tight ends Markeston Douglas and Brian Courtney each caught touchdown passes. Douglas and Duffy hooked up right at the goal line and Biscuit trotted in. Duffy found Courtney in a tight window a few drives later for a score. Just like Thursday, he had to put some heat on the throw to put it in a spot where only Courtney could grab it.

— Wide receiver Joshua Burrell had a really good day for the Seminoles. He caught a contested ball on the sideline early in practice that gave the offense some juice. Later in the session, Rodemaker threw low and Burrell had great concentration to bring the ball in.

— Defensive end Jared Verse was constantly in the backfield throughout Friday's practice. He had a minimum of three sacks and multiple tackles for loss. Verse has been a consistent performer throughout fall camp and he got the best of the offensive line today. Everyone knows what he can do when it comes to getting after the quarterback but Verse has taken steps toward improving as a run-stopper.

— Defensive end Derrick McClendon had a big day as well. He used hand placement to beat true freshman Julian Armella on one of the first plays of practice for a sack. Verse and McClendon were practically unblockable whenever they got a chance to play across from one another.

— Defensive end Patrick Payton had a sack late in practice.

— Linebacker Omar Graham Jr. made a solid play in pass coverage to force an incompletion of a throw to Markeston Douglas over the middle.

— Defensive back Sam McCall came away with an interception on Tate Rodemaker in the red zone. It was great to see him finish a play. A day earlier, McCall got his hands on a ball in the end zone but it bounced into the arms of Malik McClain for a touchdown. This time, McCall executed and made a big play.

— Linebacker Brendan Gant and wide receiver Ontaria Wilson celebrated birthdays on Friday. Their respective position groups sang them 'happy birthday' following practice. Gant had a nice deflection in the end zone to prevent a touchdown pass during team drills.

