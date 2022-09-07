Florida State Football Practice Observations: BYE week Wednesday

The Seminoles hit the practice field for their first open session of the week after defeating the LSU Tigers. Though Florida State won't have a game on Friday, there are still plenty of corrections to make after a close win over the Tigers. The team is also making early preparations for a Friday night trip to Louisville next week.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— The Seminoles are 2-0 under head coach Mike Norvell in 2022. This is the first time that the program has been able to get off to a successful start under Norvell and it's evident that he won't allow any drop-off from the team. From the beginning to the end of practice, Norvell held everyone accountable from players to coaches to even whoever was tasked to play the music.

— The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins had representatives at practice.

— Florida State has a BYE week but the crowd noise has already returned. The Seminoles turned up the speakers whenever they were inside the IPF. Early preparation for a Friday night road game at Louisville is clearly underway.

OFFENSE:

— Quarterback Jordan Travis found an open Markeston Douglas on the right side of the field early in practice for a big gain.

— Quarterback Tate Rodemaker placed a beautiful ball on the sidelines to Keyshawn Helton where only the fifth-year senior could grab it to end two-minute drills.

— Travis made a throw in rhythm to Malik McClain, who got a step on the defensive back to get open.

— Tight end Cam McDonald used his body to shield off Jammie Robinson on a catch in one on ones.

— Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton made a fantastic adjustment to bring in a ball that was thrown behind him in one on ones.

— True freshman tight end Jerrale Powers corraled a pass over the middle from quarterback AJ Duffy.

— Transfer running back Caziah Holmes pulled down a catch out of the backfield. He find some room on the right side with one of the best runs of the day in team drills.

— Wide receiver Deuce Spann caught a pass in traffic.

— Running back Treshaun Ward and running back Trey Benson each caught passes out of the backfield for big gains.

— The offensive line did not have its best day as the unit allowed some pressure and struggled at times during practice.

DEFENSE:

— The defensive line came up big following a standout performance against LSU. The unit as a whole was able to generate pressure and record multiple sacks/tackles for loss throughout the session.

— Defensive end Jared Verse was everywhere on Wednesday morning. He was constantly applying pressure and finding ways to get around the football.

— Defensive end Dennis Briggs got involved early with a tackle for loss during two-minute drills.

— Defensive end Leonard Warner shed an offensive tackle and laid a pop on a running back for no gain.

— Defensive tackle Daniel Lyons pulled down a tackle for loss in team drills.

— Defensive end Derrick McLendon and Tatum Bethune blew up a running play to bring down Rodney Hill for a loss in team drills.

— Defensive tackle Malcolm Ray and linebacker DJ Lundy combined for a tackle for loss. A few plays later, Ray made back-to-back tackles for loss. On one snap, he came in unblocked and brought down a running back.

— Linebacker DJ Lundy engaged an offensive tackle and forced him back into the running back for a stop.

— Linebacker Brendan Gant recorded a sack after coming free off of the edge.

— Linebacker Omar Graham Jr. got in on a tackle for loss.

— Defensive back Jammie Robinson used his eyes to nearly intercept Jordan Travis in the end zone. However, the ball fell off his hands. There was a similar play later in practice where Robinson couldn't quite hook it in.

— One of the plays of the day for the defense came when cornerback Greedy Vance deflected a pass that was intended for Mycah Pittman and Jarrian Jones came down with an interception after locating the ball in the air.

— Defensive back Azareye'h Thomas nearly came down with an interception.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

