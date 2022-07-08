Florida State has sold out of its ticket allotment for neutral site matchup with LSU

The Seminoles will have plenty of support behind them in New Orleans.

Optimism is building that Florida State will climb over the hump and make it back to the postseason in 2022. That sentiment is shared amongst the coaching staff, players, and a majority of the fanbase.

The Seminoles will have plenty of support when they head to New Orleans to match up with LSU on Sunday, September 4. According to the athletic department, Florida State has sold out of its allotment of 30,000 tickets for the neutral site matchup that will take place inside Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcast live at 7:30 p.m. est on ABC ahead of Labor Day.

Florida State's contest against the Tigers will be its second game of the season. In an unusual twist, the Seminoles will be among the first teams to hit the field this fall with a week zero game against FCS Duquesne on August 27. That matchup falls eight days before FSU travels to New Orleans to clash with LSU.

