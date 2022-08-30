Florida State listed as slight underdog to LSU

The matchup has been talked about throughout the summer but now it's finally just five days away. Neither Florida State or LSU are ranked headed into Sunday night. Regardless, there's a lot of pride between the two programs and a belief that a win in this game could be the springboard for a successful season.

The Seminoles opened up their season with a dominant 47-7 victory over Duquesne. The team displayed a formidable running attack while also holding the Dukes to less than 200 total yards of offense. Despite the opposition, it was the type of performance from beginning to end that Florida State needed to put together.

While LSU didn't play in week zero, head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers are treating that as an advantage. The team won't publicly name a starter ahead of the contest with Florida State as a tactical advantage.

Moving into the final few days before these teams match up for real, the Tigers are the current favorite on most betting sites. According to Bet Online, Florida State is listed as a slight underdog (+2.5) to LSU. The total for the game is sitting at 51.5 as of now.

This isn't too much of a surprise as the Seminoles have consistently been listed as a single-digit underdog throughout the offseason. We've seen the points fluctuate between 2.5 and 6.5. The line has moved up a point on most betting sites following Florida State's season-opening victory against Duquesne.

The Seminoles ran for 406 yards and six touchdowns on the ground against the Dukes. The team produced three 100-yard rushers (Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson, Lawrance Toafili) for the first time in program history behind the most capable effort the offensive line has put forward in years. Quarterback Jordan Travis was consistent throughout the game but the performance on the ground meant that Florida State didn't have to show much in the passing attack.

LSU is breaking in a new head coach and a new starting quarterback (Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier) but the Tigers are still a formidable opponent. Star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte represents a challenge for a defense that has been torched by capable wide outs over the last two years. The defensive line has plenty of length and athleticism. With that being said, the offensive line might be a weak spot as the Tigers are breaking in a lot of new faces, including a true freshman at left tackle.

No matter who comes out on top, this projects to be an extremly close and back and forth contest. Florida State and LSU will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC on Sunday, September 4.

