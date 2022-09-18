Florida State opens as double-digit favorite over Boston College

Florida State is 3-0 for the first time in seven years after a tough road win at Louisville on Friday night. Despite the undefeated start, the Seminoles were left out of the latest edition of the AP top-25.

Regardless, head coach Mike Norvell and his team will return to action on Saturday night against the Boston College Eagles inside Doak Campbell Stadium. The 'Noles held on to defeat the Eagles 26-23 on the road in 2021.

On Sunday afternoon, opening odds for the contest and other college football games were released. According to Circa Sports, Florida State opened as a 15-point favorite over Boston College. The Over/Under is set at 49.5 points.

That inflated number may come as a bit of a surprise considering the Seminoles had multiple starters go down with injuries against Louisville, including quarterback Jordan Travis and Jared Verse. With that being said, the Eagles have struggled immensely early in the 2022 season.

Boston College has been decimated along the offensive line with injuries, limiting the effectiveness of returning starters; quarterback Phil Jurkovec, running back Pat Garwo, and wide receiver Zay Flowers. The Eagles are averaging 48 (!) rushing yards per game this year, that number drops to 16.5 rushing yards per game against FBS opponents.

Jurkovec has only completed 59.4% of his passes and he's been sacked 12 times. He was sacked a combined nine times in Boston College's back-to-back losses to Rutgers and Virginia Tech.

That's a welcome sight for a Florida State defense that allowed 495 yards in the win over Louisville. With question marks surrounding the availability of Verse, Fabien Lovett, and Malcolm Ray, this is a chance for the Seminoles to get back in a rhythm ahead of the team's toughest stretch of the season.

If Travis isn't healthy enough to play on Saturday night, the reins will be turned over to redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker for his second career start. Rodemaker completed 6/10 passes for 109 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against the Cardinals.

The Eagles are allowing 148.3 rushing yards per game. Expect the Seminoles to feed them a heavy dose of Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson, and Lawrance Toafili throughout the evening.

Florida State and Boston College will kick off at 7:30 p.m. eastern on Saturday night. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



