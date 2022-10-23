Florida State opens as double-digit favorite over Georgia Tech

Game week begins today as Florida State exits its second BYE of the season ahead of its final five regular-season contests. The Seminoles got valuable time to heal up and regroup after dropping three straight games leading up to the week off. Head coach Mike Norvell was relatively pleased with the effort he saw in practice last Tuesday and Wednesday.

FSU only needs two more wins to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019. The Seminoles will get an opportunity to draw closer to six victories with a home contest against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets lost to Virginia, 16-13, on Thursday and it's unknown if they'll have starting quarterback Jeff Sims in the lineup.

On Sunday afternoon, opening odds were released for week 9 games around college football. According to Circa Sports, Florida State opens as an 18-point favorite over Georgia Tech. The Over/Under is set at 50.5 points.

After matching up with three of the best teams in the conference, Florida State will now host one of the worst. The Yellow Jackets are averaging 311.4 yards of total offense per game which ranks No. 118 (out of 131) in the FBS. Georgia Tech is one of seven teams to score 11 or fewer offensive touchdowns this season. Somehow, that production could get even worse if backup quarterback Zach Gibson is forced to start for Sims, who was injured against Virginia.

Defensively, the Yellow Jackets have been marginally better, surrendering 392.6 yards per game (No. 84) and a whopping 5.18 yards per play. Georgia Tech only allows a third-down conversion percentage of 34.3%, which is better than Clemson.

Florida State and Georgia Tech will kick off at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

