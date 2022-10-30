Florida State opens as favorite in rivalry game against Miami

Florida State's victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon was anything but pretty. However, they say a win is a win for a reason and that was exactly what the Seminoles needed following a three game skid to Wake Forest, North Carolina State, and Clemson. Head coach Mike Norvell and his team sit one win away from reaching bowl eligibility for the first time since he arrived in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles could achieve their quest as soon as this upcoming weekend when the team travels to face its rival down south; Miami. The Hurricanes walked out of Virginia with a 14-12 victory over the Cavaliers that took four overtime periods to decide. Neither team scored a touchdown during the contest as head coach Mario Cristobal was forced to turn to backup quarterback Jake Garcia with starter Tyler Van Duke sidelined due to injury.

On Sunday afternoon, opening odds were released for week 10 games around college football. According to Circa Sports, Florida State opens as an 7-point favorite over Miami. The Over/Under is set at 46.5 points.

Overall, the Hurricanes have dropped four of their last six games - including home losses to Middle Tennessee State (45-31) and Duke (45-21). Miami has struggled to find consistency on either side of the ball. In their win against the Cavaliers, Garcia completed 15/29 passes for 125 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions. Transfer running back Henry Parish Jr. chipped in 24 carries for 113 yards and is the team's leading rusher by a significant margin on the season.

Defensively, the Hurricanes are regarded as the No. 35 unit in the country but they're giving up 5.75 yards per play. Redshirt sophomore Corey Flagg Jr. leads Miami with 41 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Sophomore Kamren Kinchins has totaled a team-high three interceptions this season.

Florida State and Miami will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 5. The game will be televised on ABC.

