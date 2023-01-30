Florida State releases date for 2023 Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase

Optimism is building in Tallahassee following a ten-win season and it won't be long until fans get their first look at the 2023 Florida State Seminoles.

READ MORE: Six former Seminole Standouts advance to Super Bowl LVII

On Monday afternoon, FSU announced that it'll be holding its annual Garnet and Gold Spring Football Game, dubbed the Spring Showcase, on Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium. More information will be released by the athletic department in the coming weeks, including how to purchase tickets.

While there won't be a home series for the baseball team on that specific weekend, the softball team is scheduled to face off against Virginia.

This will be a highly-anticipated event for Florida State as the spotlight shines on a variety of returners from the 2022 team as well as a crop of newcomers that could instantly make an impact.

Star quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, running back Trey Benson, defensive end Jared Verse, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, linebacker Tatum Bethune, and offensive lineman Robert Scott are among the returning faces.

The Seminoles are bringing in 26 newcomers, with the majority going through winter conditioning and spring practice with the team. It'll be intriguing additions such as tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive lineman Braden Fiske, cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, wide receiver Hykeem Williams, and quarterback Brock Glenn, among others.

Stay tuned as Florida State provides more information on the exhibition in the near future.

READ MORE: Seminoles stand on top for four-star WR TJ Abrams following two days on campus

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook