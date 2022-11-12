Florida State releases uniform combination for final road game of 2022 season

Florida State and Syracuse are set to match up tonight inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The Seminoles are on a two-game winning streak entering the contest while the Orange have dropped three straight. Some of that has been due to injuries and some due to poor play. Syracuse has allowed an average of 223.3 rushing yards per game and eight touchdowns on the ground during this three-game skid. That fault plays into exactly what FSU wants to do on offense; pound the rock.

The Seminoles are simply the healthier team at this point of the year. Starting running back Treshaun Ward is expected to garner snaps after Florida State didn't need him last weekend in a blowout win against Miami. Syracuse has lost multiple starters for the season and there is uncertainty surrounding starting quarterback Garrett Sharder's availability after he was unable to play last Saturday.

Ahead of the matchup with the Orange, Florida State released its uniform combination. The Seminoles will be wearing their traditional road look - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants. It'll be the first time we've seen this specific combination in 2022.

Florida State and Syracuse will kick off at 8:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Here's a look at what the team has worn game by game this year:

Duquesne: Traditional uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

LSU: Traditional uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Louisville: Alternate uniforms - all white - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Boston College: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Wake Forest: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

North Carolina State: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Clemson: Traditional uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Georgia Tech: Alternate uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Miami: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

