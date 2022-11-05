Florida State releases uniform combination for rivalry matchup with Miami

Florida State and Miami are set to match up later today inside Hard Rock Stadium. This will be the first time that head coach Mike Norvell has made the trip down south since arriving in Tallahassee after dealing with COVID-19 which forced him to miss the 2020 contest. Saturday night will also mark the first time that Norvell and Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal have met on the football field.

The Seminoles are feeling confident ahead of the game against the Hurricanes. Not only did FSU win handily a week ago over Georgia Tech but the team is also expecting starting running back Treshaun Ward to return to the lineup. Star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett will probably take on a bigger workload as well after playing 25 snaps last Saturday.

Ahead of the matchup with the Hurricanes, Florida State released its uniform combination. The Seminoles will be wearing an alternate combination - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants. It'll be the first time we've seen this look in 2022.

Florida State and Miami will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Here's a look at what the team has worn game by game this year:

Duquesne: Traditional uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

LSU: Traditional uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Louisville: Alternate uniforms - all white - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Boston College: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Wake Forest: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

North Carolina State: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Clemson: Traditional uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Georgia Tech: Alternate uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

