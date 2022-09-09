FSU Football Reveals New Uniform Combination for Matchup Against Louisville

Flashback to the summer of 2021 and official recruiting visits at Florida State University’s football program are in full swing. As is common practice these days, recruits are taking turns donning the uniform for the Seminoles and engaging in official photo shoots. Photoshoots resulted in pictures that eventually made their way onto social media. Photoshoot pictures that would send Florida State football fans into a frenzy.

Florida State University fans took to social media in droves to discuss what they had just seen. It wasn’t a specific recruit announcing a commitment. It wasn’t a celebrity making an appearance on behalf of the Seminoles. It wasn’t even about the recruits themselves. Instead, the attention of the fanbase was fixated on one minor uniform change: An all-white helmet with a garnet spear across the side.

The helmet, which had never officially seen the light of day prior, was featured alongside the 'Noles white jersey and white pants to complete an all-white uniform combination that many affectionately referred to as the “Ice White” uniforms. It wasn’t long before fans began to wonder, “When will the white helmets make an appearance during a game?”

Fans received their answer Friday morning when the FSU Football account took to social media with a one-of-a-kind reveal video.

The video features starting quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson gearing up in the "Ice White" uniform combination for the first time followed by the official announcement:

The Seminoles will debut the new uniform combination Friday, September 16, 2022, in their matchup against the Louisville Cardinals.

