Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma Sooners

The final few days of Florida State's 2022 season have arrived. It'll be a little different since the Seminoles are playing on a Thursday night in what will be their first postseason appearance under head coach Mike Norvell. There is plenty of optimism around the program as it enters the Cheez-It Bowl matchup against Oklahoma on a five-game winning streak. The success during the second half of the season included rivalry wins against Miami (45-3) and Florida (45-38) as the 'Noles earned the title of State Champions for the first time since 2016.

READ MORE: Seminoles flip four-star safety from Penn State, hold off Miami

The game against the Sooners will feature two premier brands in college football that are working their way back toward the top of the sport. New head coach Brent Venables is beginning to establish a foundation for Oklahoma on top of a strong 2023 recruiting class.

Ahead of the matchup with the Sooners, Florida State released its weekly depth chart with six days remaining until the two face off. There were a couple of changes to take note of for the Seminoles.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Darion Williamson appears on the two-deep as the third option to starter Mycah Pittman and primary backup Kentron Poitier. This is the first time that Williamson has made his way onto the depth chart since being injured in September against Boston College.

There has been a flip-flop at tight end as former starter Camren McDonald and former backup Preston Daniel have switched positions. McDonald is now listed as a co-backup alongside Jackson West to starter Markeston Douglas. Daniel has been elevated to a starting spot ahead of primary backup Wyatt Rector.

Redshirt freshman Shyheim Brown is now regarded as a co-starter alongside veteran Akeem Dent at the Buck safety position. Brown took over the starting job against the Gators in the regular-season finale.

With the redshirt freshman being listed at Buck, redshirt senior backup Jarques McClellion switched to the other safety spot and is now the primary backup to Jammie Robinson. That was Brown's old spot on the two-deep.

Lastly, players that have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal who are no longer with the program have been removed from the depth chart. Backup defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson and backup defensive back/returner Sam McCall are off the two-deep.

In their place, Fabien Lovett and Dennis Briggs are listed as co-starters at one of the defensive tackle positions. Trey Benson is now the sole starter at one of the kickoff return spots with no backup listed. Mycah Pittman and Lawrance Toafili are listed at the other kick return spot.

The full depth chart can be viewed below.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook