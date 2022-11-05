Florida State starting running back to return against Miami

The Seminoles are less than an hour from kicking off against the Hurricanes inside Hard Rock Stadium. This is a crucial game for both programs. A win would make Florida State bowl eligible for the first time under third-year head coach Mike Norvell while a loss for Miami would put the team two wins away from the postseason with three to play. Considering the expectations for the program entering the season, head coach Mario Cristobal can't afford to let this one get away.

Ahead of the matchup, it feels like Florida State is getting healthy at the right time. Star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett was back in the lineup last weekend and his role will grow against Miami.

Head coach Mike Norvell provided another piece of good news when he stated that starting running back Treshaun Ward was trending in the right direction earlier this week.

"As of right now, something negative would have to happen for him not to play," Norvell said following practice on Wednesday. "I'm very confident in where he's heading. What that looks like, we'll see. I do believe he's trending the right way."

According to Curt Weiler of The Osceola, Ward is indeed suited up and appears to be available during pregame warmups. The rushing game hasn't missed a beat without the redshirt sophomore but he brings a different dynamic when in the lineup.

Ward has produced a team-high 72 attempts for 488 yards (6.8 YPC) with three touchdowns. He's also caught five passes for 12 yards

Fellow running backs Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili have handled the bulk of duties during Ward's absence over the past two and a half games. Benson has recorded 72 carries for 483 yards (6.7 YPC) and three touchdowns. Toafili has rushed 66 times for 315 yards and a team-high five touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 172 yards and another score.

On the season, Florida State is averaging 209.6 yards on the ground per game. The number ranks tops in the ACC and No, 19 in the country.

Florida State and Miami will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

