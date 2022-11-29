Florida State Teases the Return of a Fan-Favorite Uniform

Since the “Ignition Tradition” announcement and the introduction of a new uniform and logo in 2014, Florida State Football has been no stranger to the world of uniform alterations and the mixing-and-matching combinations. The most recent update for the ‘Noles came in 2022 with the debut a white helmet and an “Ice White” uniform combination that fans had anticipated with much fervor. Throughout the entirety of the season, Florida State took the field in 7 distinct uniform combinations. In the new age of college football where recruits and players are enamored with striking visuals and flashy uniforms, Florida State has not shied away from diversifying its look.

Despite the excitement and sometimes unhealthy fixation the fanbase displays with regard to new uniform changes, there are those that yearn for the days of old. Since the drastic changes made to the brand in 2014, many fans have openly expressed their dissatisfaction with the updates and have continually called for the return of the “2013-era” Florida State uniforms. While the university’s athletic department has not made an official announcement with respect to any future uniform modifications, the discussion surrounding the return of the fan-favorite look has amplified in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Two former FSU quarterback commits announce intentions to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Given the team’s recent updates to the uniform, the fanbase has interpreted the modifications as a sign of willingness on behalf of the athletic department to make overarching changes. Not to mention, Florida State will undoubtedly recognize the 10th anniversary of their 2013 national championship (and the 30th anniversary of the 1993 championship) throughout the 2023 season, and the hope among fans is that Florida State debuts a “throwback” version of the 2013 uniform for the anniversary celebration. Today, that hope was bolstered by a cryptic Tweet from the Seminoles’ Equipment Managers.

In response to a fan’s request to hear some news about the potential return of the 2013 uniform, the Seminoles Equipment twitter profile responded with:

“Announcement coming on September 3rd, 2023.”

While the account did not provide further context on the exact content of the announcement, fans are marking their calendars and rushing to social media with a flurry of optimism. September 3 is the day that Florida State kicks off its season against LSU for the second year in a row.

Anticipation for the 2023 season was already high given the on-field success experienced by the ‘Noles in 2022 and the eagerness to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 National Championship. With 278 days until September 3rd, that anticipation is surely set to grow as the fanbase eagerly awaits word on the return of the fan-favorite uniform.

READ MORE: Checking in on Florida State's Bowl Projections ahead of Conference Championship weekend

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook