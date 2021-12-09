Florida State tight end enters 2022 NFL Draft

Grad-transfer tight end Jordan Wilson landed at Florida State in 2020 after beginning his career out west at UCLA. Wilson was expected to be a contributor on the offense last season before an injury in preseason camp knocked him out for the year. He returned in 2021 after earning an extra season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 season.

The Tennessee native was at the top of the tight end rotation this season alongside starter Cam McDonald. Wilson finished the final year of his college career with 11 catches for 132 yards. Those numbers would've been even better if his touchdown against Boston College didn't get called back due to a phantom offensive pass interference call.

On Wednesday night, Wilson shared his farewell to Florida State and announced that he'd begin training for the 2022 NFL Draft with a statement on social media.

"First off, I'd like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to live out my dreams while glorifying him during my college career. I'd like to thank UCLA for giving a kid from Nashville the opportunity to get a world-class education while playing the game I love. I'd also like to thank The Florida State University for allowing me to become part of the Seminole Family, overcome adversity, and truly better myself as a student of the game. Lastly, I'd like to thank everyone who has played a part in my journey along the way. I am forever grateful for the love and support. With that being said, I'd like to officially announce I am declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft."

Prior to his time in Tallahassee, Wilson played in 34 games with seven starts for UCLA. He ends his college career with 36 catches for 374 yards and two touchdowns. His impact was felt outside of the stat sheet as Wilson was a tremendous blocker in the running game.

Florida State is projected to return five scholarship tight ends after redshirt freshman Carter Boatwright announced he'd be entering the Transfer Portal earlier this week; Cam McDonald, Jackson West, Koby Gross, Wyatt Rector, and Markeston Douglas. The Seminoles also have two tight ends, Jerrale Powers and Brian Courtney, committed in their 2022 recruiting class.

