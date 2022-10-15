Florida State vs. Clemson: Pregame injury updates for the Seminoles

Florida State is about an hour away from kicking off its Saturday night matchup against No. 4 Clemson. The Seminoles have dropped two straight games but there is optimism that the team can right the ship against the Tigers if they can put together a consistent four quarters. Quarterback Jordan Travis and the wide receivers will need to be on point against a Clemson secondary that has had some struggles halfway through the 2022 season.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions for Florida State vs. Clemson



Ahead of the matchup, it's unknown if two crucial starters; running back Treshaun Ward and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett will be able to suit up for the Seminoles. Lovett has been out of the lineup since week 1 against LSU while Ward was injured in the first half of Florida State's loss to NC State. A picture of him in a hospital bed surfaced earlier in the week, putting his status in doubt, but head coach Mike Norvell stated that the redshirt sophomore avoided surgery.

Norvell also said that wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas is expected to be available against Clemson. Douglas has yet to play this fall after being injured during the preseason. Outside of that, linebacker Amari Gainer dressed out but did not play a snap against the Wolfpack. Defensive tackle Robert Cooper was forced out during the first drive last week while offensive tackle Robert Scott may not be 100%.

Offensive linemen, Bless Harris and Kayden Lyles, along with linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. and running back CJ Campbell have previously been announced out for the season.

NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Tigers.

Running back Treshaun Ward did not come out with the rest of the position group during pregame. Trey Benson, Lawrance Toafili, and Rodney Hill looked primed to garner the majority of snaps tonight. Norvell said Ward avoided surgery earlier this week but he might not be healthy enough to play against the Tigers after being spotted in a sling last weekend.

Wide receiver/running back Ja'Khi Douglas is warming up with the wide receivers during the early portions of pregame. No one is dressed out in full pads yet but it's a positive sign that Douglas will make his season debut tonight, as Norvell alluded to a few days ago. Wide receiver Darion Williamson was not spotted among the players that are on the field.

Sidney Williams is warming up with the linebackers. This is a trend that we've seen in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Clemson Tigers

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook