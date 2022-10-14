NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers

Florida State (4-2, 2-2 ACC) returns home for arguably its top game of the season against No. 4 Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC). The Seminoles have lost two straight games and are dealing with a rash of injuries while the Tigers are expected to field all five of their top defensive linemen for the first time this year on Saturday night.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Clemson Tigers

Clemson returned 15 of its 22 starters from a season ago and it's a team that has a ton of experience in general. This game will be a matchup of good on good for both sides. Florida State may be without starting running back Treshaun Ward but the Seminoles are averaging 204.2 yards on the ground per game. On the other side, the Tigers are surrendering just 63.7 rushing yards per game halfway through the season. That includes an average of 2.1 yards per carry and only two rushing touchdowns allowed in six games.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has taken a massive step forward this season, completing 64.2% of his passes with 14 touchdowns to two interceptions. He's taken command of a Clemson offense that has been terrific in the red zone. The Tigers have scored on all 32 possessions where they've advanced inside the 20-yard line, including 24 touchdowns. Uiagalelei likes to get creative with his legs deep in the opposition's territory and it will be tough to keep running back Will Shipley (8 touchdowns) in check.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as the Seminoles take on the Tigers.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

Florida State has been unable to put a full four quarters together over the last two weeks while compiling a ton of penalties. Injuries are also piling up and it appears that defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and running back Treshaun Ward will be unable to suit up against Clemson. That means Trey Benson, Lawrance Toafili, Ja'Khi Douglas, and Rodney Hill will need to step up which will be no easy task with the challenge that the Tigers present on defense.

I'm concerned with how inconsistent the Seminoles have been on offense over the last two weeks. 7 points in the first half then 14 (and nearly more) in the second half against Wake Forest followed by 17 points in the first half and getting blanked by North Carolina State in the final two quarters. For a variety of reasons, there have been massive highs and lows rather than the static performance we saw during the four-game winning streak.

Quarterback Jordan Travis and the wide receivers are going to have to rebound in a big way if Florida State is going to pull off the upset. The Seminoles are better than the team that went into Death Valley last year. However, Clemson is better, and healthier, too.

The missing pieces mean Florida State won't be able to play up to its full potential on either side of the ball. I think Clemson is simply more consistent and doesn't make many mistakes. That'll give the Tigers the edge as they win their seventh straight in the series.

Season Prediction Record: 4-2

Clemson 31, Florida State 21

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

This will be the first time Clemson has been in Tallahassee since 2018 which should make this a fun and fully energized Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday night. In order for FSU to win on Saturday night, they'll want to get the ball out quickly and attack Clemson's secondary which has been suspect this season. Luckily Florida State has been one of the most successful teams in 2022 with explosive plays downfield. They're going to have to take shots and not be stagnant on offense so this will be a massive game for Mike Norvell and what game plan he puts together.

Clemson has had slow starts on offense for a majority of their games. Adam Fuller and the defense needs to understand this but know Dabo Swinney will make adjustments going into halftime that will generate an offensive flow behind DJ Uiagalelei who has made some great growing strides in the last couple of games. Look for Jared Verse, Jammie Robinson, and Kalen DeLoach to be pivotal players for FSU on that side of the ball.

I think FSU will fight on primetime in front of national television. They've been doing that all season. Can they fix those mistakes? Stop allowing all of those penalty yards to their opponents? We'll see. I personally think the Seminoles will miss Fabien Lovett a lot in this game and it's going to hurt quite a bit. FSU keeps it close for as long as they can but the Tigers leave Tallahassee with a win.

Season Prediction Record: 5-1

Clemson 27, Florida State 17

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

Clemson is the healthiest they’ve been all season, and Florida State just keeps getting more and more banged up. Even if the Tigers get off to another slow start, I just think they have too much talent and depth for Florida State to overcome, especially along the defensive line where they’ve been holding teams to around 2 yards per rush. With Treshaun Ward expected to be out, not certain how much the ‘Noles will be able to live on the ground game.

Season Prediction Record: 3-3

Clemson 23, Florida State 17

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

Before entering this stretch of three straight-ranked opponents, I expected Florida State to get at least one win. However, I thought it would come against Wake Forest or NC State. Clemson’s defensive line is one of the best in the country and they’ll show why against the Seminoles. Florida State’s offense dials up a few big plays, but never gets into a consistent rhythm until late in the game. Florida State's losing skid continues but they show enough for 'Noles fans to be confident in the possibility of winning out and reaching the nine-win mark.

Season Prediction Record: 4-1

Clemson 31, Florida State 23

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

Florida State is looking to dethrone the king of the ACC, Clemson, this weekend. It will take a collective group effort from all three phases of the game to upset the undefeated Tigers. A win this weekend would be program-changing and would put this team in a great position heading into the bye week. With a long list of highly touted recruits in town, a win over Clemson would certainly help FSU on the trail. With that being said, I believe the 'Noles will compete and Doak will be rocking but the talent will ultimately prevail once again for the Tigers in a close win.

Season Prediction Record: 5-1

Clemson 28, Florida State 24

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

at this point in time, Florida State may not have enough depth to keep up with the No. 4 Tigers.

Season Prediction Record: 4-2

Clemson 30, Florida State 17

Jon Conahan (@JonConahan)

Florida State finds its toughest task yet as they take on a top-5 team in this nation against No. 4 ranked Clemson. After what was an incredible start for the Seminoles, things seem to be going south. That likely won’t change this week. Despite them competing, I don’t see them getting a win in this one.

Season Prediction Record: 4-2

Clemson 31, Florida State 17

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

I’ve picked the 'Noles the past 2 weeks and they’ve let me down. However, something tells me that the 'Noles will find a way and pull this off.

Season Prediction Record: 4-2

Florida State 38, Clemson 34

Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)

It's been a season of high highs and very low lows for the Seminoles. Right now, in the midst of a two game losing streak, morale is low among the Florida State fanbase. After a promising 4-0 start on the season, the 'Noles have dropped two straight games against ranked, ACC opponents. What's even more demoralizing is the pain that comes from knowing they were two very winnable games for the Seminoles. Offensive inconsistencies and poor execution in both losses have left Florida State searching for answers. Now, nearing the end of a tough three game stretch, FSU must find a way to right the ship; a task that becomes even more daunting with a playoff contender coming to town.

The No. 4 ranked, undefeated Clemson Tigers enter Tallahassee this weekend looking like a team that is worthy of national attention. Clemson is coming off of a strong performance against the Boston College Eagles, but it's their wins against NC State and Wake Forest (both of FSU's losses) that have placed them in the driver seat for the ACC Atlantic Division. This was a Clemson team that was surrounded by questions and uncertainties throughout the 2021 season, but all of the worries have been laid to rest just six games into the season. Head coach Dabo Swinney's emphasis on turning the offense around has paid off, and, despite losing long-time defensive coordinator Brent Venables to Oklahoma, the Clemson defense hasn't missed a beat.

FSU's offense, which has struggled to find a rhythm in their previous games, has their hands full against a talented Clemson defense. The defensive line remains the core of the Tiger defense, which proves to be an unfavorable matchup for an injury-riddled Florida State offensive line. Clemson's defense is allowing just 62.7 rushing yards per game led by defensive ends K.J. Henry and Myles Murphy, who have a combined 23 solo tackles and 4 sacks on the season. If the Clemson defensive line is not properly contained, the Seminoles could struggle to find ways to move the ball. While finding success against the defense feels like a Thanos-level matchup, the Tigers do have a weak point, albeit small: Their young defensive backs. Clemson's defense is giving up an average of 255.5 yards per game through the air. If the Seminoles can replicate the success they had through the air early in the season, they might be able to spread the Tigers out and keep them honest. Plus, the Seminoles could have a "We have a Hulk" moment if they can just get Johnny Wilson rolling. Florida State's offensive production is contingent on their ability to diversify offensive production through the air and on the ground. The Tigers are only allowing 18.3 points per game, which places an increased emphasis on making every drive count. Whether it's 3 or 7, FSU is going to have to find ways to score for a full four quarters.

As I previously mentioned, the Clemson offense is far and away better than the product they put on the field in 2021. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is finding his groove as the definitive leader of the Clemson offense, and the dynamic play of running back Will Shipley has caused fits for opposing defenses. This is a Clemson offense that averages an astonishing 425.3 yards per game and 39.3 points per game. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller will, hopefully, have a scheme that prioritizes limiting the duo. Surprisingly, it's the Florida State defense that has showed up to play in their two losses. While the numbers may not necessarily reflect that, their performance against NC State showcased their ability to keep offenses out of the end zone when push comes to shove. The 'Noles will need some of that inspired play this weekend, but injuries to key players like Lovett, Cooper, and Verse continue to hamstring the squad. Regardless, with the recent struggles of the FSU offense, the defense might have to keep this a low scoring game if the Seminoles have any chance to win this one.

Florida State will face off at home in prime time against a Clemson team that hasn't played in Doak Campbell Stadium in nearly four years (We haven't forgotten the COVID cancellation, Dabo). The Seminole faithful will, no doubt, make Doak a tough environment for the road team, and Florida State will come out inspired to break their two game losing streak in an upset against the Tigers. Experts currently have the spread at 3.5 and ESPN's FPI gives Clemson a 72.7% chance to win; odds that any Florida State fan would be happy with given their recent struggles against the program. Mike Norvell is right when he says that this team has yet to play their best game this season, but that best game is going to have to come this weekend if they wish to knock off the Tigers. FSU will have to string together a complete, four quarter performance on both sides of the ball. My heart wants to believe that the 'Noles pull this one off and make a statement, but with a laundry list of injuries, inconsistent play, and only one week to correct all mistakes, my head is telling me otherwise. I think Florida State will keep this game close and show some fight for a majority of the game, but miscues and empty drives will once again plague the Seminoles and prevent them from securing a win.

Season Prediction Record: 3-1

Clemson 28, Florida State 17

CONSENSUS: Clemson (8-1)

READ MORE: Florida State blows another halftime lead in Raleigh

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook