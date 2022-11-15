Florida State vs. Louisiana: Tuesday Practice Observations

The Seminoles hit the practice fields on Tuesday morning to begin preparations for a non-conference matchup with the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns. Following a third straight dominant victory, Florida State has an opportunity to end the regular season on a high note with back to back home games.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— The Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers were among the NFL teams with representatives at practice.

— Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald was pure on his attempts from 22-yards, 28 yards and 40-yards. Backup kicker Aidan Shahriari was wide right on his lone attempt from 28 yards.

— This was one of the chippiest practices of the fall. Multiple players got into scuffles or were chirping at one another. This was definitely an intense practice as FSU looks to continue its winning streak.

OFFENSE:

— Like last Tuesday, the practice started with some work in the red zone rather than the standard tempo/two-minute drills. Two runs from Trey Benson put the offense in a 3rd and 4 situation inside the 10. Quarterback Jordan Travis placed a pass to wide receiver Ontaria Wilson in the end zone. The ball hit Wilson in the hands but he couldn't quite corral it, forcing the offense to attempt a field goal. Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker dumped it off to Markeston Douglas before running back Rodney Hill fought in for a score up the middle.

— Wide receiver Kentron Poitier came down with one of the catches of the day on a deep ball from quarterback AJ Duffy. The ball looked like it was too long for Poitier but he somehow got his outstretched hands on the pass to secure it. The two hooked up again during team drills.

— Wide receiver Darion Williamson got some work in during practice today. He caught a few passes on air from the quarterbacks as head coach Mike Norvell noted that he's beginning to do more since being injured against Boston College. There's hope he'll be available before the end of the season.

— Running back CJ Campbell made a nice cut inside during team drills and cut up the right side for a decent gain.

— Wide receiver Mycah Pittman made a tremendous play on a deep ball, adjusting and turning his body on the sideline for a catch. He was blanketed in coverage, it was simply a good play.

— Wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas came away with a tough catch on the sideline. Douglas pulled down another grab in team drills.

— Tight end Cam McDonald with a strong catch over the middle.

— Wide receiver Deuce Spann ran a nice route on the sideline with Sam McCall in coverage to get open. Spann brought in another catch towards the end of the drill.

— Wide receiver Johnny Wilson high-pointed a catch on the sideline with Jarrian Jones plastered on him.

DEFENSE:

— The defense made some physical plays throughout practice. Defensive back Kevin Knowles delivered a hit on Rodney Hill right as the ball arrived on a throw out of the backfield to force an incompletion.

— Safety Jammie Robinson read Travis' eyes on a throw into the end zone and leaped the pass to nearly pick it off. Robinson forced Travis to tuck and scramble during 7-on-7 after sticking with Douglas on a route.

— Cornerback Jarrian Jones had multiple pass break-ups during practice.

— Cornerback Renardo Green positioned himself between the receiver and ball on the sideline and nearly created a turnover. He went vertical but couldn't come down with the pass.

— Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and defensive end Jared Verse created some disruption in team drills. Lovett put a blocker on his back to blow up a running play before it even got started. Verse read an option play perfectly despite Travis faking to Benson, he stuck with the quarterback for a tackle in the backfield.

— Defensive tackle Malcolm Ray was able to tag Duffy for a sack.

— The offense completed a pass out of the backfield to Lawrance Toafili. The unit ran a similar concept on the next play but linebacker Omar Graham Jr. made contact with Trey Benson to force an incompletion.

