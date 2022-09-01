Florida State vs. LSU: Thursday Practice Observations

The Seminoles returned to the practice field on Thursday morning to continue their preparations for the LSU Tigers. Florida State donned full pads during the session and brought plenty of energy over the two-and-a-half-hour session. Head coach Mike Norvell mentioned after practice that he was particularly happy with the final hour of work that the team put in.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— The crowd noise returned on Thursday as Florida State tries to prepare its players for the atmosphere on Sunday night.

OFFENSE:

— Quarterback Jordan Travis was in a rhythm throughout Thursday's practice. He didn't waste any time getting started as he delivered a couple of perfect passes early in the session. He connected with wide receiver Malik McClain and running back Lawrance Toafili during the opening portion. Later in practice, Travis put a ball on the money to wide receiver Ontaria Wilson. Great signs with only a few days remaining until the signal-caller takes on LSU.

— Wide receiver Kentron Poitier went up and over a defensive back to make a tough catch on the sideline in one on ones. The play drew excitement from the offensive sideline.

— Tight end Brian Courtney ran a fantastic route to create separation and haul in a pass. Courtney left the defensive back covering him guessing after a strong first step into a cut.

— Tight end Cameron McDonald got involved in the action during one on ones as well. He made a contested catch with defensive back Travis Jay draped all over him.

— Wide receiver Deuce Spann and tight end Markeston Douglas were both able to come away with touchdowns during goal line one on ones.

— Quarterback Tate Rodemaker threw a bullet right at the goal line to Poitier for a touchdown. He had to put some heat on the pass with multiple defenders in the area. Rodemaker found a wide-open Treshaun Ward down the sideline for what would've been a touchdown during 7-on-7.

DEFENSE:

— There were some miscommunications in the defensive backfield at certain points of practice that had defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson displeased. The Seminoles are facing a talented group of LSU wide receivers that include more than just Kayshon Boutte. The Tigers have five wide receivers returning that recorded 350+ yards in 2021. They'll need to be at their best on Sunday night.

— Defensive back Jammie Robinson stood out amongst the defense during practice. He made a phenomenal read on a pass in the early window of practice and stepped up to pick it off. Robinson made an impressive interception in one on ones on a pass that looked like only wide receiver Mycah Pittman would be able to make a play on. Late in the session, he recorded an athletic pass breakup.

— Defensive back Kevin Knowles broke in on a route and nearly recorded an interception.

— Defensive lineman Robert Cooper deflected a pass at the line of scrimmage and pulled out the patented Mutombo finger wag.

— Linebacker Kalen DeLoach broke through two blocks to record a tackle at the line of scrimmage.

— Defensive back Renardo Green made some positive plays. Travis threw into the corner of the end zone for wide receiver Kentron Poitier but Green stuck a paw in to knock it out. He also got some love from head coach Mike Norvell for his performance during special teams drills.

— Defensive back Jarques McClellion had a couple of nice reps during one on ones. On one play, he almost intercepted a pass intended for a tight end.

— Defensive back Malik Feaster deflected a pass to prevent a touchdown for wide receiver Mycah Pittman during goal line one on ones.

— Defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson crashed the middle of the offensive line to make a stop inside the 5.

— Linebacker Brendan Gant made a nice deflection during practice to prevent a big gain.

