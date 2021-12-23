Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Florida State walk-on defensive back enters Transfer Portal

    The Seminoles lose another player to the portal.
    Author:

    The Florida State Seminoles have lost multiple scholarship players to the Transfer Portal since the college football regular season ended less than a month ago. On Friday afternoon, the Seminoles saw a walk-on enter the portal in defensive back Caleb Blake.

    READ MORE: Contracts set to expire for two Florida State assistants in January

    Blake began his career at Colorado State before transferring to Florida State last offseason. He'll be looking for his third different school in four years.

    The Florida native signed with Colorado State out of high school. He redshirted as a true freshman after playing in four games, primarily on special teams. Following the season, Blake entered the transfer portal, returned to the Rams, and then entered the portal again, sitting out the 2020 season. He transferred to Florida State last December as a walk-on.

    READ MORE: Former Florida State assistant coach hired by Jacksonville State

    Blake made a few plays during spring practice, coming away with an interception in one of the scrimmages. He appeared in nine games during the fall with the majority of those contributions coming on special teams. Blake recorded two tackles and a pass deflection in 2021.

    No image description

    It's expected that Blake will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next transfer destination.

    READ MORE: 2022 wide receiver speaks on offer from Florida State

    Stick with NoleGameday for more news on Florida State and the transfer portal over the coming months.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    Capture
    Football

    Florida State walk-on defensive back enters Transfer Portal

    55 seconds ago
    IMG_8331
    Pro Noles

    WATCH: Former 'Nole and Saints quarterback Jameis Winston rehabbing after knee surgery

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17251368
    Pro Noles

    Former 'Nole Derwin James Jr. receives second career Pro Bowl nod

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17033785
    Pro Noles

    Former FSU defensive end selected to first career NFL Pro Bowl

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16925272 (2)
    Football

    Weekly Mailbag: Early Signing Period, staff changes, and wide receivers

    18 hours ago
    Webb_vs_unc.5
    Recruiting

    Two former Florida State running backs earn JUCO All-American honors

    22 hours ago
    CarlosBeckerFloridaState-1024x683
    Recruiting

    Former Florida State defensive back transfers to Alabama A&M

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_6784462
    Football

    Former Florida State assistant coach hired by Jacksonville State

    Dec 21, 2021