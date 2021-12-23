Florida State walk-on defensive back enters Transfer Portal

The Florida State Seminoles have lost multiple scholarship players to the Transfer Portal since the college football regular season ended less than a month ago. On Friday afternoon, the Seminoles saw a walk-on enter the portal in defensive back Caleb Blake.

Blake began his career at Colorado State before transferring to Florida State last offseason. He'll be looking for his third different school in four years.

The Florida native signed with Colorado State out of high school. He redshirted as a true freshman after playing in four games, primarily on special teams. Following the season, Blake entered the transfer portal, returned to the Rams, and then entered the portal again, sitting out the 2020 season. He transferred to Florida State last December as a walk-on.

Blake made a few plays during spring practice, coming away with an interception in one of the scrimmages. He appeared in nine games during the fall with the majority of those contributions coming on special teams. Blake recorded two tackles and a pass deflection in 2021.

It's expected that Blake will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next transfer destination.

