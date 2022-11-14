Florida State's Jordan Travis Fills the Stat Sheet Against Syracuse

The Florida State Seminoles absolutely dominated the Syracuse Orange on Saturday night. Both the offense and the defense demonstrated an incomparable control of the game that the Orange could not overcome. There was no shortage of impact players on the field for the Seminoles throughout the night. Trey Benson set another career high in rushing yards, Jared Verse took another step in his development as an elite pass rusher, and the receiving corps made their presence known. While the offense may have debuted the “Seminole Special” against the Orange, there is one Seminole that has been and continues to be special.

There is absolutely no denying that quarterback Jordan Travis has developed significantly since 2021. The now veteran quarterback has elevated his game to a level of play that many have come to expect week in and week out; and yet, Travis continues to find another level beyond his previous week’s performance time and again. Against Syracuse, he was the definitive driving force behind the offense’s scoring explosion.

Florida State’s leading man recorded a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown, making him the first Florida State athlete to do so in 25 years. However, as if that wasn’t enough, the quarterback’s complete box score is even more impressive.

No, your eyes do not deceive you. With a complete stat-line of 21 completions on 23 attempts (91.3%) for 155 yards and three touchdowns, five rushes for one yard and one touchdown, and one reception for one touchdown, Travis accounted for five total touchdowns on the night and just 2 incompletions. When you look at his performance through that lens, it just brings into perspective the elite level of play that Florida State’s QB1 has maintained nearly all season long (I’m looking at you, NC State).

Of course, Travis is the first to admit that he is not doing it alone. He openly attributed his successes to the support in the form of running backs, offensive line, and wide receivers. Whereas Travis showcases humility, the broken records, career highs, and national benchmarks that he has achieved this season showcase a starting quarterback that inches ever closer to elite air.

