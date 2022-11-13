Seminoles break into top-20 in AP Poll after handling Syracuse

Florida State ended off its conference schedule by decimating Syracuse, 38-3, on the road on Saturday night. The Seminoles are in the midst of a dominant stretch as the team has outscored its last three opponents by a combined margin of 124-22. The defense hasn't surrendered a touchdown in eight straight quarters while only allowing three points during that time.

On Sunday afternoon, Florida State came in at No. 20 in the latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25. The complete AP Top 25 poll can be found here.

The Seminoles' win against the Orange was FSU's first victory as a ranked team since the program defeated Michigan in the Orange Bowl to conclude the 2016 season. This is the highest that Florida State has been ranked in the top-25 since the 2018 preseason.

Looking at the remainder of the poll, Florida State holds a victory against No. 6 LSU and Louisville is among the teams receiving votes. The Seminoles' three losses have been to No. 9 Clemson, NC State, and Wake Forest. The Wolfpack fell out of the top-25 last week but are among the teams receiving votes.

Florida State is also ranked No. 20 in the Coaches Poll.

Head coach Mike Norvell and his squad have an opportunity to continue improving their bowl projection over the final two regular-season games. Florida State concludes its 12-game slate with back to back home contests against Louisiana-Lafayette and Florida. The Gators have won two straight games and are receiving votes to be ranked.

Florida State returns to action on Saturday, November 19 at 12:00 p.m. on RSN (Bally Sports Florida, ESPN3) against Louisiana-Lafayette. The matchup with the Ragin' Cajuns will be the second to last non-conference matchup for the Seminoles this season. The program is 2-0 outside of conference play thus far with wins over LSU and Duquesne.

